BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2020/07/21 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Jul 98.50 Down 2.55
Sep 102.45 Down 2.35
Sep 101.50 102.95 99.05 99.75 Down 2.55
Oct 102.45 Down 2.35
Dec 104.25 105.45 101.80 102.45 Down 2.35
Mar 106.25 107.50 104.00 104.60 Down 2.25
May 107.80 108.55 105.15 105.75 Down 2.20
Jul 108.55 109.45 106.30 106.90 Down 2.15
Sep 110.05 110.50 107.45 108.00 Down 2.10
Dec 111.55 112.05 109.20 109.70 Down 2.05
Mar 113.30 113.30 111.45 111.45 Down 2.05
May 114.40 114.40 112.55 112.55 Down 2.05
Jul 113.65 Down 2.05
Sep 114.75 Down 2.05
Dec 116.40 Down 2.05
Mar 118.10 Down 2.05
May 119.10 Down 2.05