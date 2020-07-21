New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Jul
|98.50
|Down 2.55
|Sep
|102.45
|Down 2.35
|Sep
|101.50
|102.95
|99.05
|99.75
|Down 2.55
|Oct
|102.45
|Down 2.35
|Dec
|104.25
|105.45
|101.80
|102.45
|Down 2.35
|Mar
|106.25
|107.50
|104.00
|104.60
|Down 2.25
|May
|107.80
|108.55
|105.15
|105.75
|Down 2.20
|Jul
|108.55
|109.45
|106.30
|106.90
|Down 2.15
|Sep
|110.05
|110.50
|107.45
|108.00
|Down 2.10
|Dec
|111.55
|112.05
|109.20
|109.70
|Down 2.05
|Mar
|113.30
|113.30
|111.45
|111.45
|Down 2.05
|May
|114.40
|114.40
|112.55
|112.55
|Down 2.05
|Jul
|113.65
|Down 2.05
|Sep
|114.75
|Down 2.05
|Dec
|116.40
|Down 2.05
|Mar
|118.10
|Down 2.05
|May
|119.10
|Down 2.05