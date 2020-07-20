Men's T20 World Cup pushed back a year because of pandemic

West Indies' Shamarh Brooks bats during the last day of the second cricket Test match between England and West Indies at Old Trafford in Manchester, E... West Indies' Shamarh Brooks bats during the last day of the second cricket Test match between England and West Indies at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Monday, July 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Jon Super, Pool)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — This year's men's Twenty20 World Cup was pushed back 12 months because of the coronavirus pandemic, the International Cricket Council said Monday.

The competition was scheduled to be held in Australia from Oct. 18-Nov. 15. It will now be played in the same months in 2021.

The postponement has led to a reshaping of the men's international calendar.

The T20 World Cup scheduled for 2021 will take place in 2022, while the 50-over World Cup scheduled for February and March of 2023 in India will now go ahead in October and November that year.

