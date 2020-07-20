All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Boston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Toronto
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|St. Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
L.A. Angels (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Seattle (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 8:05 p.m.
Houston (TBD) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:05 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.
Atlanta (TBD) at Oakland (TBD), 10:07 p.m.
Seattle at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
San Diego (TBD) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (TBD) at Philadelphia (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Cincinnati (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 8:05 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), 8:15 p.m.
Miami (TBD) at Colorado (TBD), 8:40 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.
Atlanta (TBD) at Oakland (TBD), 10:07 p.m.
Milwaukee (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.
San Francisco at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
San Diego at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.