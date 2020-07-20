AP Photos: COVID adds to challenges for Brazil's quilombos

A boy leans on an empty kiosk as donated food, kits of cleaning products and protective face masks are distributed amid the new coronavirus pandemic, ... A boy leans on an empty kiosk as donated food, kits of cleaning products and protective face masks are distributed amid the new coronavirus pandemic, at the Maria Joaquina "Quilombo" in Cabo Frio, on the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, July 12, 2020. More than 100 families in the community are trying to endure the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

Eva Maria de Jesus, also known as "Avo Eva" or Grandmother Eva, 110, looks from a window of her home at the Rasa "Quilombo" in Buzios, Brazil, Sunday,... Eva Maria de Jesus, also known as "Avo Eva" or Grandmother Eva, 110, looks from a window of her home at the Rasa "Quilombo" in Buzios, Brazil, Sunday, July 12, 2020. Despite being lucid, active, and still able to remember the songs and dances she learned from her parents who were once slaves, she still has not been told about her 78-year-old daughter Carivaldina Oliveira da Costa's death from COVID-19. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

Eduardo Oliveira Costa leaves the Sant'Anna cemetery, where his mother Carivaldina Oliveira da Costa, also known as Aunt Uia, who died from COVID-19 r... Eduardo Oliveira Costa leaves the Sant'Anna cemetery, where his mother Carivaldina Oliveira da Costa, also known as Aunt Uia, who died from COVID-19 related complications, was buried, in Buzios, Brazil, Sunday, July 12, 2020. Aunt Uia was the grandchild of a former slave and leader of runaway slaves. Brazil was the last country in the Western Hemisphere to abolish slavery, in 1888. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

Fisherman Miguel Conceicao de Oliveira, 71, right, who recovered from COVID-19, talks with a friend at the Rasa “Quilombo” in Buzios, Brazil, Sunday, ... Fisherman Miguel Conceicao de Oliveira, 71, right, who recovered from COVID-19, talks with a friend at the Rasa “Quilombo” in Buzios, Brazil, Sunday, July 12, 2020. Miguel’s 78-year-old sister, Carivaldina Oliveira da Costa, also known as Aunt Uia, died from Covid-19. Both Miguel and Aunt Uia are the grandchildren of a former slave and leader of runaways slaves. Brazil was the last country in the Western Hemisphere to abolish slavery, in 1888. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

Sara Pompeu da Silva, left, and Ludmika Pompeu pose for a photo amid the new coronavirus pandemic at the Maria Joaquina "Quilombo" in Cabo Frio, on th... Sara Pompeu da Silva, left, and Ludmika Pompeu pose for a photo amid the new coronavirus pandemic at the Maria Joaquina "Quilombo" in Cabo Frio, on the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, July 12, 2020. More than 100 families in the community are trying to endure the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

Residents gather as donated food, kits of cleaning products and protective face masks are distributed amid the new coronavirus pandemic at the Maria J... Residents gather as donated food, kits of cleaning products and protective face masks are distributed amid the new coronavirus pandemic at the Maria Joaquina "Quilombo" in Cabo Frio, on the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, July 12, 2020. "Quilombo" residents are accustomed to communal life, but the pandemic has broken traditional bonds by forcing people to wear masks and quarantine in their own homes. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

A woman stands in front of her home as donated food and kits of cleaning products and protective face masks are distributed at the Maria Joaquina "Qui... A woman stands in front of her home as donated food and kits of cleaning products and protective face masks are distributed at the Maria Joaquina "Quilombo" in Cabo Frio, Brazil, on the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro, Sunday, July 12, 2020. "Quilombo" residents are accustomed to communal life, but the pandemic has broken traditional bonds by forcing people to wear masks and quarantine in their own homes. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

Children play as the adults collect donated food, kits of cleaning products, and protective face masks amid the new coronavirus pandemic, at the Maria... Children play as the adults collect donated food, kits of cleaning products, and protective face masks amid the new coronavirus pandemic, at the Maria Joaquina "Quilombo" in Cabo Frio, on the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, July 12, 2020. The number of people who live in "Quilombos" remains uncertain. Authorities planned to count them for the first time in the 2020 census, but the pandemic forced its delay until next year. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

A woman stands against a wall during the distribution of donated food, kits of cleaning products, and protective face masks amid the new coronavirus p... A woman stands against a wall during the distribution of donated food, kits of cleaning products, and protective face masks amid the new coronavirus pandemic, at the Maria Joaquina "Quilombo" in Cabo Frio, on the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, July 12, 2020. Often disconnected from urban life even when within city limits, "Quilombos" have a relatively high incidence of poverty and can be confused with poor neighborhoods. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

Rosane Da Franca, left, sews protective face masks at her home at the Maria Joaquina "Quilombo" in Cabo Frio, on the outskirts of Rio de Janiero, Braz... Rosane Da Franca, left, sews protective face masks at her home at the Maria Joaquina "Quilombo" in Cabo Frio, on the outskirts of Rio de Janiero, Brazil, Sunday, July 12, 2020. Rosane takes part in a project to make masks and donates them to the residents of the "Quilombos" amid the new coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

Residents of the Maria Joaquina "Quilombo" wait for the distribution of donated food, kits of cleaning products and protective face masks, amid the ne... Residents of the Maria Joaquina "Quilombo" wait for the distribution of donated food, kits of cleaning products and protective face masks, amid the new coronavirus pandemic, in Cabo Frio, in the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, July 12, 2020. The Maria Joaquina "Quilombo" is one of many Brazilian settlements comprised of descendants from runaway slaves. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

CABO FRIO, Brazil (AP) — In a small room filled with donated bananas, lettuce, toilet paper and more, Rejane Oliveira quickly prepares boxes for more than 100 families in her community in coastal Rio de Janeiro state who are trying to endure the coronavirus outbreak.

Her community, Maria Joaquina, is one of Brazil’s quilombos, comprised of people descended from runaway slaves. Often disconnected from urban life even within city limits, quilombos have relatively high poverty rates and can be confused by outsiders with other poor neighborhoods.

Oliveira’s hurry on July 11 to distribute food and personal hygiene products — donated by a nonprofit and a company — was because times are even tougher than usual for her neighbors. Craftspeople lost their livelihoods when fairs shut down. Those who worked in hotels were laid off. Others had occasionally cleaned houses; no longer.

Most avoided going to the city, but the virus reached the quilombo all the same. More than 30 were infected, Oliveira among them, and she emerged from isolation a couple days before speaking with The Associated Press.

“We’ve been abandoned, forgotten, with no health assistance,” said Oliveira, 45, who is Rio’s representative on the National Coordination of Quilombola Black Rural Communities.

Brazil was the last country in the Western Hemisphere to abolish slavery, in 1888. The communities of former slaves persisted, though not until a century later did a new constitution for the first time recognize their right to the lands they occupied.

The descendants try to keep their forebears’ traditions alive and, in July, Maria Joaquina’s residents traditionally commemorate government certification of their quilombo.

But the pandemic has forced people to wear masks and quarantine in their own homes, Oliveira said in the yard of a relative’s home. A dance show and soccer tournament planned for this month were also canceled.

Oliveira said they drink a variety of traditional teas made from the leaves of various fruit trees, garlic or an herb called boldo.

“Everyone uses the herbs, even the kids,” she said. “If we hadn’t preserved the little bit of herbs we had, we would have died.”

To facilitate government aid, Brazil’s national statistics agency in April released its estimate of how many quilombos exist nationwide — almost 6,000 — as well as their locations.

The number of people living within them remains uncertain. The agency planned to count them for the first time in the 2020 census, but the pandemic forced its delay until next year.

While quilombos’ populations remain untallied, the quilombo association is tracking the pandemic’s impact on them in conjunction with the Socio-environmental Institute, an environmental and indigenous advocacy group. Their data show 3,465 infections and 136 deaths.

At the nearby Rasa quilombo, community members have received not only private donations of food kits and hand sanitizer, but also help from the government.

“A health team came, tested everyone; we had assistance,” said Reginalda Oliveira, who is Rejane’s cousin. Reginalda, 41, said she has no complaints in terms of response, but feels adrift since her mother died of COVID-19.

“A part of me went with her,” she said.