Fast bowler Amir to join Pakistan team after child's birth

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Fast bowler Mohammad Amir will join the Pakistan team for its tour in England after the birth of his second child, the Pakistan Cricket Board said Monday.

Amir had pulled out of the tour because the dates clashed with his child's pending birth. The PCB said the child was born last week.

The PCB also decided to fly out masseur Mohammad Imran on the request of team management.

Both Amir and Imran underwent COVID-19 tests on Monday and will need a second test to be eligible to fly to England. They are expected to make the trip this weekend if both tests come back negative.

Reserve wicketkeeper Rohail Nazir will be released from the squad once Amir joins the team.

Pakistan is scheduled to play three test matches and three Twenty20s against England. The first test starts on Aug. 5.

