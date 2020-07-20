IKEA food now available via Uber Eats Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Customers in Taiwan can now order food from IKEA restaurants through Uber Eats, the food delivery service announced Monday (July 20).

In just a few clicks, Uber Eats users will have meals delivered to their doorstep from the Dunhua North Road, Xinzhuang, and Xindian branches of the Swedish-founded, Dutch-headquartered retailer of furniture and home accessories, wrote Liberty Times. The three stores are located in Taipei and New Taipei City.

The dishes available include some of its signature delicacies, including meatballs, roasted chicken, salmon rice, and BBQ pork ribs. Orders can be placed between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m., with discounts launched to attract new users, reported GQ.

Uber Eats Taiwan has expanded its scope to encompass the delivery of not only food but also daily necessities within 30 minutes to two hours. Last week, it announced a local collaboration with Watsons and Tin Tin Drugstore to courier healthcare and beauty products.

IKEA Taiwan has also embarked on a series of moves aimed at increasing profitability. It closed a long-standing Taoyuan branch last month to make way for a flagship outlet adjacent to the Taoyuan High Speed Rail (HSR) Station and is mulling the opening of smaller-scale stores to diversify its market.