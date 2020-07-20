New Taiwan representative pledges to promote Taiwan-US ties

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Soon before taking her post as Taiwan's principal representative to the U.S., Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴), a former legislator of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), has reiterated her determination to make progress on Taiwan-U.S. relations.

Working to foster closer ties between Taiwan and the U.S. “can only allow success,” Hsiao said at the Legislative Yuan on Monday (July 20). She was attending the inaugural event for the U.S. Caucus of the 10th Legislative Yuan.

The director of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), Brent Christensen, also attended the inaugural event to show his support. “This caucus can and will find new and creative ways, working together with your counterparts in the U.S. Congress and across all segments of Taiwan society, to bring our relationship to new heights.”

Having taken the oath of office at the Presidential Office Monday morning, Hsiao will depart for Washington later this week and take up her duties. Speaking with reporters at the Legislative Yuan, she said that as the Taiwanese representative to the U.S., she hopes to act like a nimble and independent “cat,” finding her own way to survive and seize on opportunities for success.

Hsiao was hinting at the challenges posed by China, which is often described as practicing so-called "wolf-warrior diplomacy" in the international arena. She added that even though her primary focus is the U.S., she must also keep an eye on China and the global situation.