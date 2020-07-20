  1. Home
  2. Business

TSMC says no plans at present to build chip factory with Japan

Japanese newspaper says Tokyo planning to invite TSMC to build joint chip foundry

  1969
By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2020/07/20 14:45
TSMC logo

TSMC logo (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japanese media on Sunday (July 19) said that the country is planning to invite Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) to jointly build an advanced chip manufacturing plant, however, TSMC said Monday (July 20) that no plans are currently in place.

According to the Yomiuri Shimbun, Japan plans to invite TSMC or other global chipmakers to build a foundry with Japanese chip equipment suppliers, Reuters reported. With advanced chip technologies becoming a focal point in national security, the Japanese government wants the help of global chipmakers to rejuvenate the lagging domestic chip industry, Yomiuri said.

Without citing any sources, the Japanese report said the government is planning to offer several billion dollars over multiple years to overseas chip producers who join the project. The paper did not give a timeline for the project.

In response to the report, TSMC said at noon on Monday that while it did not rule out the possibility of future cooperation, there are no present plans for any project with Tokyo.
TSMC
Yomiuri Shimbun
chip manufacturing plant

RELATED ARTICLES

TSMC continues to spend heavily on environmental protection
TSMC continues to spend heavily on environmental protection
2020/07/20 12:38
Taiwan’s TSMC the world’s top chipmaker by market cap
Taiwan’s TSMC the world’s top chipmaker by market cap
2020/07/16 16:13
Taiwan chip giant TSMC places world’s largest wind power order with Ørsted
Taiwan chip giant TSMC places world’s largest wind power order with Ørsted
2020/07/08 19:51
Challenges facing Taiwan’s semiconductor industry
Challenges facing Taiwan’s semiconductor industry
2020/07/08 16:58
TSMC continues to thrive despite challenge from Samsung
TSMC continues to thrive despite challenge from Samsung
2020/07/06 16:56