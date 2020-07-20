TSMC continues to spend heavily on environmental protection

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) last year spent around US$667 million on environmental protection measures, while over the last seven years, it has invested some US$3.38 billion to reduce its impact on the environment.

According to TSMC, it has installed air and water pollution control equipment at all of its factories in addition to complying with regulatory emission standards, CNA reported. The pollution control equipment has been incorporated into a central monitoring system, and backup systems have been put in place, including emergency power supplies, to reduce the risk of accidentally discharging excess pollutants when equipment failures occur.

The company has also set up a dedicated unit to coordinate waste recycling and disposal. All waste collectors working with TSMC are required to have GPS locators placed on their vehicles in order to track their routes and see if any abnormal stops are made during disposal.

TSMC said last year it had implemented 503 energy-saving measures, including equipment modification, installation of high-efficiency pumps, reduction in the amount of cooling water used during production, exhaust gas reduction, energy-efficient auxiliary equipment for new machines, air conditioning system improvements, and smart lighting. Due to these types of measures, the company said that last year it saved 300 million kilowatt-hours of energy, equivalent to around 160,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions.

The semiconductor manufacturer added that it will continue to promote sustainable practices in order to strengthen environmental protection. By 2030, it plans to power 25 percent of TSMC’s production facilities with renewable energy, while non-production plants are expected to be 100 percent powered by renewables.

On July 8, TSMC agreed to buy 20 years’ worth of offshore wind power from Denmark’s Ørsted, which is currently constructing a 920-megawatt wind farm off the coast of Changhua County, according to a press release from the Danish company. The 20-year fixed-price contract period will start once the wind farms, named Greater Changhua 2b and 4, begin producing power in 2025 and 2026.