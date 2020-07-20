  1. Home
  2. Business

TSMC continues to spend heavily on environmental protection

World’s largest contract chip manufacturer implemented 503 energy-saving measures last year alone

  1022
By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2020/07/20 12:38
TSMC logo (TSMC, Facebook photo)

TSMC logo (TSMC, Facebook photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) last year spent around US$667 million on environmental protection measures, while over the last seven years, it has invested some US$3.38 billion to reduce its impact on the environment.

According to TSMC, it has installed air and water pollution control equipment at all of its factories in addition to complying with regulatory emission standards, CNA reported. The pollution control equipment has been incorporated into a central monitoring system, and backup systems have been put in place, including emergency power supplies, to reduce the risk of accidentally discharging excess pollutants when equipment failures occur.

The company has also set up a dedicated unit to coordinate waste recycling and disposal. All waste collectors working with TSMC are required to have GPS locators placed on their vehicles in order to track their routes and see if any abnormal stops are made during disposal.

TSMC said last year it had implemented 503 energy-saving measures, including equipment modification, installation of high-efficiency pumps, reduction in the amount of cooling water used during production, exhaust gas reduction, energy-efficient auxiliary equipment for new machines, air conditioning system improvements, and smart lighting. Due to these types of measures, the company said that last year it saved 300 million kilowatt-hours of energy, equivalent to around 160,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions.

The semiconductor manufacturer added that it will continue to promote sustainable practices in order to strengthen environmental protection. By 2030, it plans to power 25 percent of TSMC’s production facilities with renewable energy, while non-production plants are expected to be 100 percent powered by renewables.

On July 8, TSMC agreed to buy 20 years’ worth of offshore wind power from Denmark’s Ørsted, which is currently constructing a 920-megawatt wind farm off the coast of Changhua County, according to a press release from the Danish company. The 20-year fixed-price contract period will start once the wind farms, named Greater Changhua 2b and 4, begin producing power in 2025 and 2026.
TSMC
environmental protection
energy saving measures
renewable energy

RELATED ARTICLES

TSMC says no plans at present to build chip factory with Japan
TSMC says no plans at present to build chip factory with Japan
2020/07/20 14:45
Taiwan researchers reveal pros, cons of urban wildlife
Taiwan researchers reveal pros, cons of urban wildlife
2020/07/20 01:15
Taiwan’s TSMC the world’s top chipmaker by market cap
Taiwan’s TSMC the world’s top chipmaker by market cap
2020/07/16 16:13
Taiwan chip giant TSMC places world’s largest wind power order with Ørsted
Taiwan chip giant TSMC places world’s largest wind power order with Ørsted
2020/07/08 19:51
Challenges facing Taiwan’s semiconductor industry
Challenges facing Taiwan’s semiconductor industry
2020/07/08 16:58