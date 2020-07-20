  1. Home
Rain washes out NHRA Summernationals final rounds

By  Associated Press
2020/07/20 05:02
In this photo provided by the NHRA, Bob Tasca III is back in the seat of his Funny Car and powers his way to the top of field after a battle of COVID-...
In this photo provided by the NHRA, Top Fuel's Clay Millican powers his way to the top spot to wrap up qualifying at the Lucas Oil NHRA Summernational...
Jonnie Lindberg launches a Funny Car from the starting line on a practice run for an NHRA drag racing event in Brownsburg, Ind., Friday, July 10, 2020...
Leah Pritchett, in a Top Fuel dragster, launches from the starting line on a practice run for an NHRA drag racing event in Brownsburg, Ind., Friday, J...
Antron Brown makes a practice run in Top Fuel for the NHRA drag racing event in Brownsburg, Ind., Friday, July 10, 2020. The NHRA returned to action l...
Tony Schumacher does a burnout in a Top Fuel practice run for an NHRA drag racing event in Brownsburg, Ind., Friday, July 10, 2020. The NHRA returned ...

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Rain washed out the final rounds of the Lucas Oil NHRA Summernationals on Sunday at Lucas Oil Raceway.

The event will be completed during the NHRA U.S. Nationals at the track Sept. 3-6.

First-time finalists T.J. Zizzo and rookie Justin Ashley advanced to the Top Fuel final. In Funny Car, points leader Jack Beckman will face teammate Matt Hagan, the winner last week at the track in the series' return from a break because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The series will remain at the Clermont track for the NHRA Indy Nationals on Aug. 6-9.