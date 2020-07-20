Rain washes out NHRA Summernationals final rounds

Tony Schumacher does a burnout in a Top Fuel practice run for an NHRA drag racing event in Brownsburg, Ind., Friday, July 10, 2020. The NHRA returned ... Tony Schumacher does a burnout in a Top Fuel practice run for an NHRA drag racing event in Brownsburg, Ind., Friday, July 10, 2020. The NHRA returned to action last weekend near Indianapolis, in front of fans, on network television and amid hopes of a quick financial rebound following a 138-day season suspension. It was the kind of boost everybody needed. Teams and crew members are scrambling to pay the bills. Big questions remain for the world's premier drag-racing series. The pandemic is still a threat to disrupt the season or shut it down again. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Antron Brown makes a practice run in Top Fuel for the NHRA drag racing event in Brownsburg, Ind., Friday, July 10, 2020.

Leah Pritchett, in a Top Fuel dragster, launches from the starting line on a practice run for an NHRA drag racing event in Brownsburg, Ind., Friday, July 10, 2020.

Jonnie Lindberg launches a Funny Car from the starting line on a practice run for an NHRA drag racing event in Brownsburg, Ind., Friday, July 10, 2020.

In this photo provided by the NHRA, Top Fuel's Clay Millican powers his way to the top spot to wrap up qualifying at the Lucas Oil NHRA Summernationals at Indianapolis, Saturday, July 18, 2020. (Jerry Foss/NHRA via AP)

In this photo provided by the NHRA, Bob Tasca III is back in the seat of his Funny Car and powers his way to the top of field after a battle of COVID-19, Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Lucas Oil Raceway in Indianapolis. (Jerry Foss/NHRA via AP)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Rain washed out the final rounds of the Lucas Oil NHRA Summernationals on Sunday at Lucas Oil Raceway.

The event will be completed during the NHRA U.S. Nationals at the track Sept. 3-6.

First-time finalists T.J. Zizzo and rookie Justin Ashley advanced to the Top Fuel final. In Funny Car, points leader Jack Beckman will face teammate Matt Hagan, the winner last week at the track in the series' return from a break because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The series will remain at the Clermont track for the NHRA Indy Nationals on Aug. 6-9.