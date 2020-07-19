MLS is Back Tournament Glance

|GP
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Orlando City
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|2
|6
|Philadelphia
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|6
|Miami
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4
|0
|New York City FC
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|0
Orlando City 2, Miami 1
Philadelphia 1, New York City FC 0
Orlando City 3, New York City FC 1
Philadelphia 2, Miami 1
New York City FC at Miami, 9 a.m.
Orlando City at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|San Jose
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|3
|4
|Chicago
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Seattle
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Vancouver
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4
|0
San Jose 0, Seattle 0, tie
Chicago 2, Seattle 1
San Jose 4, Vancouver 3
San Jose at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Chicago, 9 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Toronto FC
|2
|1
|1
|0
|6
|5
|4
|New England
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|D.C. United
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|3
|2
|Montreal
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|5
|0
New England 1, Montreal 0
D.C. United 2, Toronto FC 2, tie
Toronto FC 4, Montreal 3
New England 1, D.C. United 1, tie
New England at Toronto FC, 9 a.m.
D.C. United at Montreal, 10:30 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Real Salt Lake
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|Minnesota
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|Sporting Kansas City
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4
|3
|Colorado
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|5
|0
Minnesota 2, Sporting Kansas City 1
Real Salt Lake 2, Colorado 0
Sporting Kansas City 3, Colorado 2
Minnesota 0, Real Salt Lake 0, tie
Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 9 a.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 10:30 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Columbus
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|0
|6
|New York
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Cincinnati
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|3
|Atlanta
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
New York 1, Atlanta 0
Columbus 4, Cincinnati 0
Cincinnati 1, Atlanta 0
Columbus 2, New York 0
Columbus at Atlanta, 8 p.m.
New York at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Portland
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2
|6
|Los Angeles FC
|2
|1
|1
|0
|9
|5
|4
|Houston
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|5
|1
|LA Galaxy
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|8
|0
Houston 3, Los Angeles FC 3, tie
Portland 2, LA Galaxy 1
Portland 2, Houston 1
Los Angeles FC 6, LA Galaxy 2
Houston at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.
Portland at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.