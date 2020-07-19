West Indies steady at 118-2 as England seeks wickets

West Indies' Kraigg Brathwaite bats during the fourth day of the second cricket Test match between England and West Indies at Old Trafford in Manchest... West Indies' Kraigg Brathwaite bats during the fourth day of the second cricket Test match between England and West Indies at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Sunday, July 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Jon Super, Pool)

England's Dominic Bess, right, stands with captain Joe Root as he prepares to bowl his next delivery during the fourth day of the second cricket Test ... England's Dominic Bess, right, stands with captain Joe Root as he prepares to bowl his next delivery during the fourth day of the second cricket Test match between England and West Indies at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Sunday, July 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Jon Super, Pool)

West Indies' Alzarri Joseph, left, hits the ball before it was caught by England's Ollie Pope to dismiss him during the fourth day of the second crick... West Indies' Alzarri Joseph, left, hits the ball before it was caught by England's Ollie Pope to dismiss him during the fourth day of the second cricket Test match between England and West Indies at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Sunday, July 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Jon Super, Pool)

England's Stuart Broad, center, reacts as West Indies' Alzarri Joseph, right, and Kraigg Brathwaite, left, run between the wickets to score during the... England's Stuart Broad, center, reacts as West Indies' Alzarri Joseph, right, and Kraigg Brathwaite, left, run between the wickets to score during the fourth day of the second cricket Test match between England and West Indies at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Sunday, July 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Jon Super, Pool)

England's Stuart Broad reacts after bowling a delivery to West Indies' Kraigg Brathwaite during the fourth day of the second cricket Test match betwee... England's Stuart Broad reacts after bowling a delivery to West Indies' Kraigg Brathwaite during the fourth day of the second cricket Test match between England and West Indies at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Sunday, July 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Jon Super, Pool)

West Indies' Alzarri Joseph bats during the fourth day of the second cricket Test match between England and West Indies at Old Trafford in Manchester,... West Indies' Alzarri Joseph bats during the fourth day of the second cricket Test match between England and West Indies at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Sunday, July 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Jon Super, Pool)

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — West Indies reached lunch on the fourth day on 118-2 in its first innings as England searched desperately for wickets to give itself a chance at a series-leveling victory in the second test on Sunday.

After Day 3 was washed out entirely by rain, England is left needing another 18 wickets in less than two days to win at Old Trafford, and may still have to bat again.

The home team's only breakthrough of the morning came when spinner Dom Bess had success with his second ball to remove Alzarri Joseph for 32.

West Indies, which continued on 32-1 in its first innings, moved steadily closer to its first target of 270, which would see the tourists avoid the follow on and make England's task even tougher. West Indies is 351 runs behind England's first-innings total.

England made 469-9 declared after 120 from opener Dom Sibley and 176 from Ben Stokes, and had control of the test. England also struck early in the West Indies reply to dismiss opener John Campbell and have the West Indians under pressure late on Friday.

But the weather on Saturday set England back and the West Indies batting was solid on Sunday morning.

Opener Kraigg Brathwaite was 41 not out at lunch and Shai Hope 25 not out for an unbroken partnership of 48. Brathwaite and Joseph earlier put on a 54-run stand before Joseph was caught one-handed at short leg by Ollie Pope off Bess.

West Indies won the first of three tests by four wickets in Southampton, the first cricket test to be played since the global coronavirus outbreak.

____

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports