Taiwan's Minister of Interior rejects 'One China' principle

Minister of Interior Hsu Kuo-yung says Taiwan will never 'compromise on sovereignty'

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/07/19 10:10
Taiwan's Minister of the Interior Hsu Kuo-yung (Facebook, Hsu Kuo-yung photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Minister of the Interior Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) on Sunday (July 18) said that there is no such thing as the so-called One China principle that stipulates Taiwan is part of China.

Hsu’s comment comes after Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) officials in Hong Kong were forced to return to Taiwan because they refused to sign a document agreeing to Beijing’s "One China" principle. MAC officials from the Hong Kong office were informed by the Hong Kong government that their visas would not be extended as they did not sign the document, CNA reported.

Kao Ming-tsun (高銘村), acting director of the MAC office in Hong Kong, has already returned to Taiwan.

While visiting Shilin Night Market to promote the “Triple Stimulus Voucher” program, Hsu said that he believes the MAC will do a good job in handling this matter. “Taiwan is a sovereign and independent country and is not part of China. The government will never compromise on sovereignty,” he stated.

Hsu proclaimed: "We are Taiwan, the Republic of China, and have nothing to do with the People's Republic of China."
