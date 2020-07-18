MLS is Back Tournament Glance

GROUP A (EASTERN CONFERENCE)

GP W D L GF GA Pts Orlando City 2 2 0 0 5 2 6 Philadelphia 2 2 0 0 3 1 6 Miami 2 0 0 2 2 4 0 New York City FC 2 0 0 2 1 4 0

GROUP STAGE

Wednesday, July 8

Orlando City 2, Miami 1

Thursday, July 9

Philadelphia 1, New York City FC 0

Tuesday, July 14

Orlando City 3, New York City FC 1

Philadelphia 2, Miami 1

Monday, July 20

New York City FC at Miami, 9 a.m.

Orlando City at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

GROUP B (WESTERN CONFERENCE)

GP W D L GF GA Pts San Jose 2 1 1 0 4 3 4 Chicago 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 Seattle 2 0 1 1 1 2 1 Vancouver 1 0 0 1 3 4 0

GROUP STAGE

Friday, July 10

San Jose 0, Seattle 0, tie

Tuesday, July 14

Chicago 2, Seattle 1

Wednesday, July 15

San Jose 4, Vancouver 3

Sunday, July 19

San Jose at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 23

Vancouver at Chicago, 9 a.m.

GROUP C (EASTERN CONFERENCE)

GP W D L GF GA Pts Toronto FC 2 1 1 0 6 5 4 New England 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 D.C. United 2 0 2 0 3 3 2 Montreal 2 0 0 2 3 5 0

GROUP STAGE

Thursday, July 9

New England 1, Montreal 0

Monday, July 13

D.C. United 2, Toronto FC 2, tie

Thursday, July 16

Toronto FC 4, Montreal 3

Friday, July 17

New England 1, D.C. United 1, tie

Tuesday, July 21

New England at Toronto FC, 9 a.m.

D.C. United at Montreal, 10:30 p.m.

GROUP D (WESTERN CONFERENCE)

GP W D L GF GA Pts Real Salt Lake 2 1 1 0 2 0 4 Minnesota 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 Sporting Kansas City 2 1 0 1 4 4 3 Colorado 2 0 0 2 2 5 0

GROUP STAGE

Sunday, July 12

Minnesota 2, Sporting Kansas City 1

Real Salt Lake 2, Colorado 0

Friday, July 17

Sporting Kansas City 3, Colorado 2

Minnesota 0, Real Salt Lake 0, tie

Wednesday, July 22

Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 9 a.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 10:30 p.m.

GROUP E (EASTERN CONFERENCE)

GP W D L GF GA Pts Columbus 2 2 0 0 6 0 6 New York 2 1 0 1 1 2 3 Cincinnati 2 1 0 1 1 4 3 Atlanta 2 0 0 2 0 2 0

GROUP STAGE

Saturday, July 11

New York 1, Atlanta 0

Columbus 4, Cincinnati 0

Thursday, July 16

Cincinnati 1, Atlanta 0

Columbus 2, New York 0

Tuesday, July 21

Columbus at Atlanta, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, July 22

New York at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.

GROUP F (WESTERN CONFERENCE)

GP W D L GF GA Pts Portland 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 Houston 1 0 1 0 3 3 1 Los Angeles FC 1 0 1 0 3 3 1 LA Galaxy 1 0 0 1 1 2 0

GROUP STAGE

Monday, July 13

Houston 3, Los Angeles FC 3, tie

Portland 2, LA Galaxy 1

Saturday, July 18

Houston at Portland, 8 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 23

Houston at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.

Portland at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.