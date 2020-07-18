  1. Home
  2. World

American League Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/07/18 22:00

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Baltimore 0 0 .000 _
Boston 0 0 .000 _
New York 0 0 .000 _
Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 _
Toronto 0 0 .000 _
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 0 0 .000 _
Cleveland 0 0 .000 _
Detroit 0 0 .000 _
Kansas City 0 0 .000 _
Minnesota 0 0 .000 _
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 0 0 .000 _
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _
Oakland 0 0 .000 _
Seattle 0 0 .000 _
Texas 0 0 .000 _

___

Friday's Games

No games scheduled

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled

Sunday's Games

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Philadelphia (TBD), 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), 1:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Kansas City (TBD), 2:05 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Texas (TBD), 2:35 p.m.

Houston (TBD) at Oakland (TBD), 4:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), 7:09 p.m.

Monday's Games

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.