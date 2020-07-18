Manchester rain frustrates England and West Indies

England's Sam Curran walks in the field with an umbrella after rain delayed start of the third day of the second cricket Test match between England an... England's Sam Curran walks in the field with an umbrella after rain delayed start of the third day of the second cricket Test match between England and West Indies at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Saturday, July 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Jon Super, Pool)

Members of West Indies squad walk through the field as rain delayed the start of the third day of the second cricket Test match between England and We... Members of West Indies squad walk through the field as rain delayed the start of the third day of the second cricket Test match between England and West Indies at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Saturday, July 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Jon Super, Pool)

England's Sam Curran walks past the covered pitch area after rain delayed start of the third day of the second cricket Test match between England and ... England's Sam Curran walks past the covered pitch area after rain delayed start of the third day of the second cricket Test match between England and West Indies at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Saturday, July 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Jon Super, Pool)

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Rain prevented any play before lunch on the third day of the second cricket test between England and West Indies in Manchester on Saturday.

West Indies, which leads the three-match series 1-0, ended the second day on 32-1 in reply to England's first innings 469-9 declared.

