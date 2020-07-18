South Korea considers reopening travel links with Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Saturday (July 18) it was closely monitoring reports that South Korea was considering resuming travel to and from Taiwan.

According to media reports from the northeast Asian nation, Seoul was likely to put Taiwan on a priority list amid a slowdown in Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) infections. The island has not had a domestic infection for 101 days, with the majority of its 454 cases imported.

MOFA said that the pandemic situation in South Korea as well as bilateral talks should form the basis for any reopening of travel between the two sides, CNA reported. The Taiwanese representative office in Seoul would pay close attention to developments in order to understand the South Korean government’s plans.

Several countries, including Thailand, Vietnam and New Zealand, have reported the idea of “travel bubbles” including Taiwan, but so far, none of them have taken any major steps forward.

