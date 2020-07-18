  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

South Korea considers reopening travel links with Taiwan

MOFA watches developments, bilateral talks necessary

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/07/18 20:37
Disinfecting a hospital in South Korea 

Disinfecting a hospital in South Korea  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Saturday (July 18) it was closely monitoring reports that South Korea was considering resuming travel to and from Taiwan.

According to media reports from the northeast Asian nation, Seoul was likely to put Taiwan on a priority list amid a slowdown in Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) infections. The island has not had a domestic infection for 101 days, with the majority of its 454 cases imported.

MOFA said that the pandemic situation in South Korea as well as bilateral talks should form the basis for any reopening of travel between the two sides, CNA reported. The Taiwanese representative office in Seoul would pay close attention to developments in order to understand the South Korean government’s plans.

Several countries, including Thailand, Vietnam and New Zealand, have reported the idea of “travel bubbles” including Taiwan, but so far, none of them have taken any major steps forward.
travel bubble
South Korea
MOFA
coronavirus
COVID-19

RELATED ARTICLES

Vending machines featuring Taiwan drinks popular in Singapore
Vending machines featuring Taiwan drinks popular in Singapore
2020/07/18 12:41
Taiwan names new envoy to Hungary
Taiwan names new envoy to Hungary
2020/07/18 10:00
Latest figures on China's coronavirus outbreak
Latest figures on China's coronavirus outbreak
2020/07/18 09:06
Cambodia reports 3 coronavirus cases who traveled via Taiwan
Cambodia reports 3 coronavirus cases who traveled via Taiwan
2020/07/17 20:09
Guam to allow quarantine-free travel with Taiwan
Guam to allow quarantine-free travel with Taiwan
2020/07/17 17:55