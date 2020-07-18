Brumbies edge Waratahs 24-23 in Super Rugby Australia

SYDNEY (AP) — Replacement halfback Issak Fines scored a try with four minutes remaining as the ACT Brumbies edged the New South Wales Waratahs 24-23 in Super Rugby Australia on Saturday.

The Waratahs looked set to claim their first victory in five matches against the Australian conference's 2018 and 2019 winners only to concede the late try.

It was the Brumbies' sixth straight win over Australian opposition.

The Waratahs led 20-5 in the first half before conceding two tries in three minutes just before the break.

“Very disappointing that,” said Waratahs captain Rob Simmons. “I think as a forward pack we really fronted up, stopped their maul. They got through there once which was disappointing and we led most of that game until the end there.

“That’s what footy is; winning those pressure moments. We let one slip and that’s what happens.”

