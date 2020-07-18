Bottas leads Hamilton in final practice for Hungarian GP

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco steers his car during the third practice session for the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix at the Hungaroring ... Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco steers his car during the third practice session for the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, Hungary, Saturday, July 18, 2020. The Hungarian F1 Grand Prix will be held on Sunday. (Darko Bandic/Pool)

Racing Point driver Sergio Perez of Mexico steers his car during the third practice session for the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix at the Hungarorin... Racing Point driver Sergio Perez of Mexico steers his car during the third practice session for the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, Hungary, Saturday, July 18, 2020. The Hungarian F1 Grand Prix will be held on Sunday. (Darko Bandic/Pool)

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the third practice session for the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix at the Hungaroring... Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the third practice session for the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, Hungary, Saturday, July 18, 2020. The Hungarian F1 Grand Prix will be held on Sunday. (Joe Klamar/Pool)

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland steers his car during the third practice session for the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix at the Hungarorin... Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland steers his car during the third practice session for the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, Hungary, Saturday, July 18, 2020. The Hungarian F1 Grand Prix will be held on Sunday. (Darko Bandic/Pool)

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Valtteri Bottas led from his Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton in final practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix ahead of qualifying later on Saturday.

Championship leader Bottas was .042 seconds ahead of the Formula One champion in overcast conditions on the Hungaroring track.

Sergio Pérez was third fastest for Racing Point, which uses Mercedes engines, while Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was fourth ahead of Perez's teammate Lance Stroll.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen was sixth best and spun midway through the gloomy session after losing the rear of the car coming out of Turn 12.

Bottas won the season-opening Austrian GP and six-time F1 champion Hamilton clinched the Styrian GP the following week in Austria after a brilliant pole position in teeming rain.

