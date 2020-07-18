Taiwan's Gogoro expands recall of 2-Series to 150,000 units

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Gogoro is recalling 150,000 Gogoro 2 because of a potential issue with its power system that may cause the vehicle to shut down while riding.

The Taipei- based electric scooter maker issued a statement on Friday (July 17) to expand its recall of the 2-Series to 150,000 units and solve the power outage problem. The preventive recall affects 2-Series vehicle models before 2020.

A recall was also issued earlier this year in April, but the result proved not to be satisfactory. The company on Friday apologized for the inconvenience it has caused to Gogoro riders, saying it will take between 30 and 60 minutes to overhaul the DC/DC converter and rubber protective cap.

Recalled vehicles will be placed in a frequency stabilization device as another solution to prevent the problem. Additionally, owners will be offered a life-time warranty for the DC/DC converter to ease safety concerns.

The 2-Series 2020 scooter model is not on the recall list, according to the statement.

The company said it will inform owners through registered mail, email, and public announcements. It calls on owners to send their smart scooters on the preventive recall list to the designated Gogoro repair shop.