  1. Home
  2. World

AP Week in Pictures, Global

By  Associated Press
2020/07/18 15:03
People wear face masks to protect against the coronavirus as they ride bicycles on a street in the central business district in Beijing, Wednesday, Ju...
A shaft of sunlight falls on Justin Claravall during an ordination ceremony for the new priest at Dolores Mission Church in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Ju...
A protester carrying a U.S. flag leads a chant during a Black Lives Matter march through a residential neighborhood calling for racial justice, Monday...
Demonstrators protest against the government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic in La Paz, Bolivia, Tuesday, July 14, 2020. The protest, organized by...
A woman shows damage to her house after shelling by Armenian forces in the Tovuz region of Azerbaijan, Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Skirmishes on the volat...
A Black Lives Matter protester and NYPD officer scuffle on the Brooklyn Bridge during a demonstration, Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in New York, hours be...
A woman wearing a protective face mask walks through a decontamination chamber as a preventive measure against the spread of the new coronavirus in th...
Cemetery workers in protective clothing bury three victims of the new coronavirus at the Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Wednesday, July 1...
Pro-democracy activists who were elected from unofficial pro-democracy primaries, including Joshua Wong, left, gather during a news conference in Hong...
People wearing face masks to protect against the coronavirus wait to cross an intersection in the central business district of Beijing, Wednesday, Jul...
A surfer rides on an artificial wave in the river "Eisbach" in the "English Garden" park of Munich, Germany, Thursday, July 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthi...
Flood affected people take shelter at temporary structures near their submerged home along the Brahmaputra River in Morigaon district, Assam, India, T...
President Donald Trump, foreground left, wears a face mask as he walks with others down a hallway during a visit to Walter Reed National Military Medi...
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, speaks with Bulgaria's Prime Minister Boyko Borissov during a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels, ...

People wear face masks to protect against the coronavirus as they ride bicycles on a street in the central business district in Beijing, Wednesday, Ju...

A shaft of sunlight falls on Justin Claravall during an ordination ceremony for the new priest at Dolores Mission Church in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Ju...

A protester carrying a U.S. flag leads a chant during a Black Lives Matter march through a residential neighborhood calling for racial justice, Monday...

Demonstrators protest against the government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic in La Paz, Bolivia, Tuesday, July 14, 2020. The protest, organized by...

A woman shows damage to her house after shelling by Armenian forces in the Tovuz region of Azerbaijan, Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Skirmishes on the volat...

A Black Lives Matter protester and NYPD officer scuffle on the Brooklyn Bridge during a demonstration, Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in New York, hours be...

A woman wearing a protective face mask walks through a decontamination chamber as a preventive measure against the spread of the new coronavirus in th...

Cemetery workers in protective clothing bury three victims of the new coronavirus at the Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Wednesday, July 1...

Pro-democracy activists who were elected from unofficial pro-democracy primaries, including Joshua Wong, left, gather during a news conference in Hong...

People wearing face masks to protect against the coronavirus wait to cross an intersection in the central business district of Beijing, Wednesday, Jul...

A surfer rides on an artificial wave in the river "Eisbach" in the "English Garden" park of Munich, Germany, Thursday, July 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthi...

Flood affected people take shelter at temporary structures near their submerged home along the Brahmaputra River in Morigaon district, Assam, India, T...

President Donald Trump, foreground left, wears a face mask as he walks with others down a hallway during a visit to Walter Reed National Military Medi...

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, speaks with Bulgaria's Prime Minister Boyko Borissov during a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels, ...

JULY 11 - 17, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by The Associated Press from around the world.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com