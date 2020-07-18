AP Week in Pictures, Global

A woman shows damage to her house after shelling by Armenian forces in the Tovuz region of Azerbaijan, Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Skirmishes on the volat... A woman shows damage to her house after shelling by Armenian forces in the Tovuz region of Azerbaijan, Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Skirmishes on the volatile Armenia-Azerbaijan border escalated Tuesday. The two neighbors in the South Caucasus have been locked in conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, a region of Azerbaijan that has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a war there ended in 1994. International efforts to settle the conflict have stalled. (AP Photo/Ramil Zeynalov)