Water park in E. Taiwan offers free admission throughout summer

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Popular Cikasuan Water Park in Hualien County received a record 10,000 visitors on its 2020 opening day Saturday (July 18) after it announced that all visitors would receive free access to its facilities throughout the summer.

Opening for the sixth year, the summer theme park will run from July 18 through Aug 30, with free admission to all guests, regardless of their nationality. However, all visitors must provide contact information and have their temperatures taken before entering the park, according to UDN.

In a press interview, Hualien County Magistrate Hsu Chen-wei (徐榛蔚) said the organizers of Cikasuan Water Park had intended to start selling tickets this year, but decided to stick with the previous free admission scheme due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Its famous features include an 8-meter-long 360 degree water slide, an artificial surfing wave pool, and a rainbow water fountain, while the park will introduce a forest-themed market and a variety of new food options this summer, she added.

Hualien Tourism Department said more than 10,000 visitors went to the park Saturday, marking the highest number of attendees in a single day. It expects the number of visitors in 2020 will surpass last year's total of 160,000 due to heat waves and the temporary suspension of international travel, reported CNA.



Cikasuan Water Park features various rides. (Hualien County government photo)



Visitors rest inside Cikasuan Water Park. (Hualien County government photo)