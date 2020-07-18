Vending machines featuring Taiwan drinks popular in Singapore

Singaporeans have a thirst for Taiwanese drinks. Singaporeans have a thirst for Taiwanese drinks. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Vending machines featuring Taiwanese drinks have become the new favorite of Singaporeans, as traditional consumption behaviors in the Southeastern Asian country change due to to the Wuhan coronavirus.

Known for promoting innovative smart technology, everyday consumption that involves zero human contact has gained in popularity over the past few months, according to Taro News.

Yah Chih-Ping (葉志平), a Singaporean married to a Taiwanese woman, Shi Jie-yin (施絜尹), said growing demand for automatic services presented an opportunity to introduce 200 vending machines with Taiwanese-style drinks to the city state. Shih said the business had proven popular.

She said the drinks help satisfy a thirst for many Singaporeans who want to visit Taiwan, since travel has been curtailed by the coronavirus. Singapore started opening up its economy on June 1 and most commercial activities have resumed since then.

Citizens are allowed to dine out but are still requested to wear masks and respect social distancing measures when they are outdoors, reported CNA.