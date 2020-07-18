  1. Home
  2. World

Asia Today: Morrison scraps Parliament meet as virus spreads

By  Associated Press
2020/07/18 08:50
A health worker checks the body temperature of a boy at a medical camp to screen residents for COVID-19 symptoms in Mumbai, India, Friday, July 17, 20...
A young girl has her temperature checked as she arrives to watch a drive-in concert at the Gyeongbok Palace parking lot in Seoul, South Korea, Friday,...
A woman wearing a face mask to protect against the coronavirus walks through a subway station in Beijing, Friday, July 17, 2020. Further restrictions ...
People wearing a protective face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus stand Friday, July 17, 2020, in Tokyo. The Japanese capital has confi...
A health worker collects nasal swab samples from a woman during a mass test for the new coronavirus in a neighborhood in Tangerang, Indonesia, Friday,...
Health workers take the body temperature reading of a woman during a mass test for the new coronavirus in a neighborhood in Tangerang, Indonesia, Frid...

A health worker checks the body temperature of a boy at a medical camp to screen residents for COVID-19 symptoms in Mumbai, India, Friday, July 17, 20...

A young girl has her temperature checked as she arrives to watch a drive-in concert at the Gyeongbok Palace parking lot in Seoul, South Korea, Friday,...

A woman wearing a face mask to protect against the coronavirus walks through a subway station in Beijing, Friday, July 17, 2020. Further restrictions ...

People wearing a protective face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus stand Friday, July 17, 2020, in Tokyo. The Japanese capital has confi...

A health worker collects nasal swab samples from a woman during a mass test for the new coronavirus in a neighborhood in Tangerang, Indonesia, Friday,...

Health workers take the body temperature reading of a woman during a mass test for the new coronavirus in a neighborhood in Tangerang, Indonesia, Frid...

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Prime Minister Scott Morrison requested that the next two-week sitting of Australia’s Parliament be canceled because of increasing concerns over the spread of the coronavirus in parts of the country.

Parliament was due to sit from Aug. 4 to 13 and would not meet again until the next planned two-week sitting starting on Aug. 24.

Morrison said he had written to the parliamentary speaker to ask for a cancellation. The request is considered a formality.

In a statement, Morrison said he had received advice from Acting Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly that there are “significant risks” associated with a meeting of Parliament due to increased community transmission of COVID-19 in the state of Victoria and the trends in New South Wales.

Kelly says, “The entry of a high-risk group of individuals could jeopardize the health situation ... and place residents at unnecessary risk of infection.

On Friday, Victoria state reported a new high of 428 cases and three deaths, most in and around the nation’s second-largest city of Melbourne, which has been locked down since last week.

___

Follow all of AP’s pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak