New York (AP) — Sugar futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:
(112,000 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|SUGAR-WORLD 11
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Aug
|11.73
|Down .06
|Sep
|11.77
|11.87
|11.68
|11.73
|Down .06
|Oct
|12.43
|Down .05
|Dec
|12.43
|Down .05
|Feb
|12.45
|12.56
|12.38
|12.43
|Down .05
|Apr
|12.23
|12.31
|12.17
|12.21
|Down .04
|Jun
|12.02
|12.08
|11.96
|11.99
|Down .04
|Sep
|12.10
|12.10
|11.95
|11.98
|Down .03
|Dec
|12.27
|Down .04
|Feb
|12.31
|12.36
|12.24
|12.27
|Down .04
|Apr
|12.08
|12.08
|11.97
|12.01
|Down .06
|Jun
|11.87
|11.87
|11.79
|11.83
|Down .07
|Sep
|11.95
|11.95
|11.81
|11.88
|Down .05
|Dec
|12.21
|Down .02
|Feb
|12.22
|12.24
|12.21
|12.21
|Down .02
|Apr
|12.11
|12.11
|12.09
|12.09
|Down .03