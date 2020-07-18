  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2020/07/18 03:18

New York (AP) — Sugar futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:

(112,000 lbs.; cents per lb.)

SUGAR-WORLD 11
Open High Low Settle Change
Aug 11.73 Down .06
Sep 11.77 11.87 11.68 11.73 Down .06
Oct 12.43 Down .05
Dec 12.43 Down .05
Feb 12.45 12.56 12.38 12.43 Down .05
Apr 12.23 12.31 12.17 12.21 Down .04
Jun 12.02 12.08 11.96 11.99 Down .04
Sep 12.10 12.10 11.95 11.98 Down .03
Dec 12.27 Down .04
Feb 12.31 12.36 12.24 12.27 Down .04
Apr 12.08 12.08 11.97 12.01 Down .06
Jun 11.87 11.87 11.79 11.83 Down .07
Sep 11.95 11.95 11.81 11.88 Down .05
Dec 12.21 Down .02
Feb 12.22 12.24 12.21 12.21 Down .02
Apr 12.11 12.11 12.09 12.09 Down .03