Business events scheduled for the coming week

NEW YORK (AP) — Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming week.

All times are Eastern.

TUESDAY, July 21

Coca-Cola Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

WEDNESDAY, July 22

WASHINGTON — National Association of Realtors releases existing home sales for June, 10 a.m.

Microsoft Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Tesla Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

THURSDAY, July 23

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.; Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

American Airlines Group Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Southwest Airlines Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Twitter Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Union Pacific Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

FRIDAY, July 24

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases new home sales for June, 10 a.m.

American Express Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.