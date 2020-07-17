Queensland beats Western Force in Super Rugby Australia

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Flyhalf James O'Connor kicked a drop goal with 12 minutes remaining to help give the Queensland Reds a 31-24 win over the Western Force in Super Rugby Australia on Friday.

Western Force flyhalf Jono Lance missed two conversions — one charged down by Reds winger Filipo Daugunu and the other hitting the post — which would have kept pressure on the home side.

For the first time since 2013, the Reds are unbeaten in four matches — they beat South Africa's Bulls before the regular competition was shut down in March because of the coronavirus outbreak, and they've had two wins and a draw since the season resumed.

Scores:

Queensland 31 (Jock Campbell, Filipo Daugunu, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Taniela Tupou tries; James O’Connor 4 conversions, drop goal), Western Force 24 (Byron Ralston 2, Jack McGregor, Andrew Ready tries; Ian Prior 2 conversions. HT: 21-19.

