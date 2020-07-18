Taiwan names new envoy to Hungary

Liu Shih-chung (劉世忠), a former vice chairman of the Taiwan External Trade Development Council, has been named as Taiwan's new representative to Hungary, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Friday (July 17).



Liu, who headed the ruling Democratic Progressive Party's International Affairs Department between 2012 and 2014 and then worked under Vice President Lai Ching-te's (賴清德) administration when he was mayor of Tainan, will take over from Andrew Chang (張雲屏).



Chang, who has been posted to Dubai, Jordan and Slovakia and was once a spokesman of the ministry, meanwhile, will return to Taiwan to head the Department of Protocol for the second time, the ministry said.



He will take over from Robin Cheng (鄭榮俊), who has been appointed Taiwan's deputy representative to the United States, the third time he will be posted there, according to the ministry.