  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Guam to allow quarantine-free travel with Taiwan

From July 24, Taiwanese on short-term visits to Guam exempt from quarantine, border testing

  208
By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/07/17 17:55
Tumon Bay in Guam 

Tumon Bay in Guam  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The United States territory of Guam has announced its plan to allow short-term travelers from Taiwan to enter the island free of quarantine, beginning July 24.

In Guam, the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is waning and its pandemic restrictions are easing as business gets back to normal. The tourism reliant island is set to initially relax the social gathering rule, reopen schools and businesses on July 20, followed by border relaxation on July 24.

Those who plan to visit Guam for five days or less and are from listed "low-risk" countries will be exempt from quarantine as well as border testing, according to Guam Visitors Bureau. Taiwan is on the list of low-risk countries, so citizens will be able to benefit from the new policy.

Known for its breathtaking beaches, wide variety of cuisine, and abundant shopping and entertainment facilities, Guam is a popular destination for Taiwanese travelers.

However, Taiwan's 14-day quarantine requirement remains in place for all arrivals.
Guam
travel
quarantine
COVID-19
coronavirus

RELATED ARTICLES

China firm uses workers to 'pre-test' vaccine in global race
China firm uses workers to 'pre-test' vaccine in global race
2020/07/16 19:00
Applications for one-day hiking trips to Taiwan’s 2nd highest mountain quadruple
Applications for one-day hiking trips to Taiwan’s 2nd highest mountain quadruple
2020/07/16 16:04
Taiwan reports new imported coronavirus case from Philippines
Taiwan reports new imported coronavirus case from Philippines
2020/07/16 14:33
China's economy grows 3.2% as virus lockdowns lifted
China's economy grows 3.2% as virus lockdowns lifted
2020/07/16 11:22
Students from Myanmar now allowed to enter Taiwan
Students from Myanmar now allowed to enter Taiwan
2020/07/16 03:30