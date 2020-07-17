Guam to allow quarantine-free travel with Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The United States territory of Guam has announced its plan to allow short-term travelers from Taiwan to enter the island free of quarantine, beginning July 24.

In Guam, the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is waning and its pandemic restrictions are easing as business gets back to normal. The tourism reliant island is set to initially relax the social gathering rule, reopen schools and businesses on July 20, followed by border relaxation on July 24.

Those who plan to visit Guam for five days or less and are from listed "low-risk" countries will be exempt from quarantine as well as border testing, according to Guam Visitors Bureau. Taiwan is on the list of low-risk countries, so citizens will be able to benefit from the new policy.

Known for its breathtaking beaches, wide variety of cuisine, and abundant shopping and entertainment facilities, Guam is a popular destination for Taiwanese travelers.

However, Taiwan's 14-day quarantine requirement remains in place for all arrivals.