Taiwan Sport Industry Expo 2020 opens with star athletes

Taiwan Sport Industry Expo 2020 will run from July 17 through Aug 9. Taiwan Sport Industry Expo 2020 will run from July 17 through Aug 9. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Sport Industry Expo 2020 opened at Taipei's Songshan Cultural and Creative Park on Friday (July 17) and will run through to Aug. 9, featuring top Taiwan athletes and their game day accessories, including kits from Major League Baseball (MLB) star Wang Chien-ming (王建民) and world badminton champion Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎).

According to UDN, the expo will showcase Taiwan's four Olympic gold medals as well as athletic gear worn by national champions before and during their competitions. More than 120 companies and interaction sessions with the nation's top athletes will also take place.

Athletes in attendance include: former world no.1 tennis doubles specialist Latisha Chan (詹詠然) and her sister Chan Hao-ching (詹皓晴), national basketball team members Douglas Creighton (簡浩) and Lu Cheng-Ju (呂政儒), volleyball twin brothers Liu Hung-Min (劉鴻敏) and Liu Hong-jie (劉鴻杰), as well as national soccer champions Michelle Pao (包欣玄), Wang Hsiang-huei (王湘惠), and Lin Ya-han (林雅涵).

Education Minister Pan Wen-chung (潘文忠), who participated in Friday's event opening, said he is grateful for Taiwan's effective prevention measures against the coronavirus. He said Taiwan was the first country in the world to hold professional baseball games with a live audience and the first to open a sport industry convention.

Pan stressed that Taiwanese athletes had enhanced the country's global visibility with their stellar performances and contributed immensely to its sporting history. He also expressed the hope that event attendees would appreciate all the hard work and sacrifices made by the athletes over the years, which are documented at the expo, reported CNA.

For more information, visit the Taiwan Sport Industry Expo website.



Taiwan baseball star Chien-Ming Wang (CNA photo)



Badminton queen Tai Tzu-ying (CNA photo)



Tennis duo Latisha Chan (left) and sister Chan Hao-ching (CNA photo)