Douyin video shows Taiwanese woman swearing allegiance to China

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Video surfaced on Friday (July 17) showing a person who claimed to be Taiwanese swearing allegiance to communist China's constitution.

Taiwanese netizens on the popular online message board PTT posted a link to the video on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, with the caption "The first Taiwanese in history to respect the constitution and pledge patriotism." In the video, a woman swears the following oath:

"I am a person from Taiwan, China. I swear allegiance to the constitution of the People's Republic of China, and to uphold constitutional authority, fulfill statutory obligations, show loyalty to the Motherland, show loyalty to the people, cherish my position and fulfill my work responsibilities, uphold integrity and friendliness, and accept the supervision of the people. To build a prosperous democracy for a civilized, harmonious, and beautiful socialist powerful nation, I will work hard."

She then proudly identified herself as Chen Chun-chen (陳淳薽). The video comes just weeks after the national security law for Hong Kong went into effect and makes references to the Chinese constitution, loyalty to China, and "supervision" — all major themes of the new draconian law.

One of the most troubling aspects of the new security law is Article 38, which involves offenses "under this Law committed against the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region from outside the Region by a person who is not a permanent resident of the Region." Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) Minister Chen Ming-tong (陳明通) said on July 1 that this in effect means the law applies not just to Hongkongers and Taiwanese but to "all the people of the world."

The Taiwanese netizen who started the PTT thread then asked if anyone knew who this woman was, but no one recognized her. He then asked whether her actions constituted treason under Taiwan's law.

Indeed, Article 104 under Chapter 2 of Taiwan's Criminal Code, which addresses treason, stating that those who collude "with a foreign state or its agent with intent to subject territory of the Republic of China to such state or other state shall be sentenced to death or life imprisonment."