EU to donate 10,000 lumpy skin disease vaccine shots to Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The European Union is donating 10,000 doses of lumpy skin disease vaccine to Taiwan, which detected infectious cases in cattle, on the outlying island of Kinmen last week.

The Council of Agriculture (COA) last Friday (July 10) confirmed the first cases of lumpy skin disease at an animal product research institute in Kinmen County, culling 23 cattle that had shown symptoms of the viral disease. The disease is likely to have been spread from China by biting insects, according to a genomic examination of the virus.

COA Deputy Minister Huang Chin-cheng (黃金城) said the council got in touch with the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) last week to inquire about purchasing vaccines from other countries. After learning that Taiwan was seeking to purchase lumpy skin disease vaccines, the EU expressed its willingness to donate 10,000 doses to the island nation, he said, adding the shipment is being arranged by the EU.

The council has also purchased 10,000 vaccine shots from South Africa, which are expected to be delivered to Taiwan on Tuesday (July 21). The vaccination program is scheduled to begin in Kinmen on Wednesday, and approximately 6,000 cattle will be given the vaccine within two days.

As of Thursday (July 16), 42 farms in Kinmen had reported cases of lumpy skin disease, with more than 100 cattle culled.

The government has suspended the delivery of cattle and beef products from Kinmen to Taiwan since the infections were first confirmed. All ships and planes from Kinmen to Taiwan are also required to carry out disinfection work.

Lumpy skin disease in cattle is caused by a virus from the Poxviridae family, which has a mortality rate of 1-5 percent. It is usually spread by biting insects such as culicoides and stable flies.