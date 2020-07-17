Taiwan Army holds mock wartime press conference

Journalists at the mock wartime press conference Journalists at the mock wartime press conference (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As part of the 36th Han Kuang exercise, the Lieyu Island Garrison, which falls under the Army’s Kinmen Defense Command, held a mock wartime press conference on Thursday (July 16).

Political Warfare Office Director Major General Liu stated that by reporting live on the battlefield, accurate information can be conveyed in real-time and deal a major blow to the enemy’s will to fight, Youth Daily News reported.

According to Liberty Times, the inclusion of a military spokesperson at the press conference means the Armed Forces can immediately refute false statements and reports. At the same time, it can also explain favorable battle conditions, which will undoubtedly boost the morale of the nation’s military.

Liu emphasized wartime press conferences will not only increase patriotism amongst Taiwanese but also ensure the people are more aware of Taiwan’s national defense issues.