Taiwan’s Pegatron follows Foxconn and Wistron to make iPhones in India

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Pegatron has registered a subsidiary in India to become Taiwan’s third contract electronics manufacturer to produce iPhones in the South Asian country, reports said Friday (July 17).

While Foxconn Technology already has factories in India, recent reports suggest it is about to invest another US$1 billion (NT$29.48 billion) in the southeastern state of Tamil Nadu, where Pegatron registered. Wistron Corporation produces Apple devices at a factory in Bengaluru and was planning to open a second plant in the country.

Pegatron, the second-biggest contract manufacturer for electronics in the world, registered in Chennai, but it was still talking with several state governments to find land for its factory, India’s Economic Times reported. The newspaper saw the move as a result of the trade war between the United States and China, with Apple Inc. looking for alternative production bases and India offering incentives to electronics manufacturers.

There was no confirmation of the Indian investment plans by either Pegatron or Apple, the Economic Times noted.