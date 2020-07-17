City greenlights resumption of work on Taipei Dome after 5-year hiatus

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taipei City Government announced Friday (July 17) it was allowing construction of the Taipei Dome (大巨蛋) to resume following a five-year hiatus.

Soon after Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) assumed office in Dec. 2014, a conflict erupted with developer Farglory Group (遠雄集團) about alleged safety problems. The project is for a 40,000-seat stadium, combined with a shopping complex.

The city accused the company of not having followed the design stipulated in the contract, and eventually ordered work to be stopped, leaving completion of the huge unfinished Dome open to speculation. The issue was also complicated by corruption allegations against Farglory founder Chao Teng-hsiung (趙藤雄) involving other construction projects.

Following the work stoppage lasting five years and three months, the necessary urbanization, environmental and fire safety reviews have been completed, allowing the city to prepare for the issuance of a new construction permit, CNA reported Friday.

Farglory responded to the news by saying it would file the required application to resume work as soon as possible. Preparations would take one or two months, but the Taipei Dome could be completed by the end of 2021, a company spokesman said.