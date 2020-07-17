Nearly 70% salary workers in Taiwan say jobs unrelated to skills

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Nearly 70 percent of salaried employees in Taiwan say their jobs are unrelated to their skill sets and data indicates they are paid significantly less than those who are able to put what they’ve studied to good use.

According to a survey published by job bank yes123 on Friday (July 17), 68.2 percent of workers find their skills do not meet the requirements of their occupations. This translates to 6.23 million out of the total workforce of 9.13 million people.

These workers generally earn less than those whose knowledge can be applied to their work, the research suggests. The former earn on average NT$33,303 (US$1,129), while the latter earn about NT$42,663 (US$1,447), reflecting a 28 percent gap.

A breakdown of the research shows employees who have a diploma in the following areas are more likely to fall into the group that waste their expertise: literature, history, and philosophy (88.9 percent); management (86.7 percent); art (83.3 percent); sociology and psychology (82.5 percent); and foreign languages (78.9 percent).

Around 60.4 percent of workers whose jobs are unrelated to their skill sets lament their lack of achievement in the workplace. Meanwhile, 38. 2 percent have considered a career change, 20.6 percent wished to start their own business, 18 percent thought about receiving on-job training, and 14.6 percent would like to quit, the survey shows.

The online research, conducted between June 24 and July 10, received 1,22 valid samples from a pool of college graduates who are full-time, salaried employees. It has a confidence level of 95 percent, with a plus or minus 3.35 percent margin of error.