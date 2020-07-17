Videos show massive flooding in Chongqing, upstream of Three Gorges Dam

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Multiple videos surfaced on Thursday (July 16) showing Chongqing suffering a second bout of massive flooding this summer, as the Three Gorges Dam reportedly restricts its outflow despite a large enough inflow to declare the Yangtze River's second official flood of the year.

As the vaunted Three Gorges Dam fails to live up to its purported purpose of "flood control," Chongqing, which sits at the headwaters of the dam on the Yangtze River, began experiencing torrential rain and severe flooding on Wednesday (July 15) and Thursday. This is the second time the city has seen devastating floods in less than a month, with the Chongqing Municipal Hydrological Monitoring Station issuing its first red alert flood warning in 80 years for the Qijiang River on June 22.

Tremendous downpours beginning on Wednesday resulted in the water level of the Yangtze in Chongqing rising by 3 meters overnight. This caused severe floods across the city with 188,025 people in 19 districts and countries affected, as well as 1,000 houses destroyed and 6,000 hectares of crops inundated, reported China News Service.

Three people in Chongqing have reportedly died from the latest floods and four are listed as missing. One of the worst-hit parts of Chongqing was Wanzhou District, which saw its streets submerged under 1.5 to 3 meters of water, forcing the evacuation of 8,000 residents.

China's state-run Xinhua on Tuesday (July 14) praised the Three Gorges Dam as the "largest water-control system along the Yangtze River" and boasted of its ability to "ease pressure at the middle and lower reaches" of the river. It proudly proclaimed the outward flow of the dam has been cut in half to 19,000 cubic meters per second since July 7.

On Friday it stated that because the dam's reservoir had reached 50,000 cubic meters per second, and would hit 55,000 cubic meters per second that evening, authorities had announced the "No. 2 Flood" of the year for the Yangtze River. The Changjiang Water Resources Commission of the Ministry of Water Resources that day predicted heavy rains in the Yangtze River basin "over the coming days."

The following are videos posted by Chinese netizens showing flooding primarily in Wanzhou District on Thursday: