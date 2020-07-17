AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean

Urns of the ashes of 105 Mexican who died in the U.S. from COVID-19 complications are displayed during a ceremony to turn over their remains to their ... Urns of the ashes of 105 Mexican who died in the U.S. from COVID-19 complications are displayed during a ceremony to turn over their remains to their families in Puebla, Mexico, Monday, July 13, 2020. More than 1,500 Mexican immigrants have died of the virus in the United States, according to Jorge Islas, consul general for New York. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)