AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean

By  Associated Press
2020/07/17 12:02
A soldier in protective gear amid the COVID-19 pandemic stands guard in Ciudad Bolivar, an area with high cases of coronavirus in Bogota, Colombia, Mo...
A young woman gets tested for COVID-19 at a health center in Salesiano park, in the Miguel Hidalgo district of Mexico City, Wednesday, July 15, 2020. ...
Urns of the ashes of 105 Mexican who died in the U.S. from COVID-19 complications are displayed during a ceremony to turn over their remains to their ...
Pigeon fly amid the COVID-19 pandemic, in downtown Panama City, Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Given the sharp increase in the number of cases of COVID-19 in...
Ximena Canejo Hernandez models her chosen Quinceanera dress for her parents, as the family made its first foray outside their neighborhood in four mon...
Peruvian migrant Jose Collantes visits the grave of his wife Silvia Cano, who according to him, died from COVID-19 complications, at the Catholic Ceme...
Funeral workers wrap with plastic a coffin containing the body of a man who died inside a taxi as he was being taken to hospital by relatives in Quito...
A street juggler wearing a protective face mask, performs at a street crossing during a red light in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, July 11, 2020, amid...
Flamengo's coach Jorge Jesus is thrown in the air by his players after winning the Rio de Janeiro state championship final soccer match at the Maracan...
Workers eat their lunch separated by plastic panels as a measure against the spread of the new coronavirus at the Korean-owned firm K.P. Textil in San...
Gypsy Cordova blows smoke and shakes a maraca in front of a Juan Ponce de Leon monument while leading a group of activists in a march demanding statue...

JULY 10-16, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photojournalist Eraldo Peres in Brasilia, Brazil.

