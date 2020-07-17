AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean

A soldier in protective gear amid the COVID-19 pandemic stands guard in Ciudad Bolivar, an area with high cases of coronavirus in Bogota, Colombia, Mo...
A soldier in protective gear amid the COVID-19 pandemic stands guard in Ciudad Bolivar, an area with high cases of coronavirus in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, July 13, 2020. The mayor of Bogota ordered tight restrictions in areas seeing the highest contagion. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
A young woman gets tested for COVID-19 at a health center in Salesiano park, in the Miguel Hidalgo district of Mexico City, Wednesday, July 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
Urns of the ashes of 105 Mexican who died in the U.S. from COVID-19 complications are displayed during a ceremony to turn over their remains to their families in Puebla, Mexico, Monday, July 13, 2020. More than 1,500 Mexican immigrants have died of the virus in the United States, according to Jorge Islas, consul general for New York. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Pigeon fly amid the COVID-19 pandemic, in downtown Panama City, Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Given the sharp increase in the number of cases of COVID-19 infections and deaths in Panama, medical sectors are requesting to tighten up confinement measures in the capital and other areas with the highest infections. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco)
Ximena Canejo Hernandez models her chosen Quinceanera dress for her parents, as the family made its first foray outside their neighborhood in four months for a dress fitting, in central Mexico City, Friday, July 10, 2020. Ximena's family, wanting to give her a traditional Quinceanera, had booked a church and event hall for July 18 long before the coronavirus pandemic hit, but the celebration has now been rescheduled for late November. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Peruvian migrant Jose Collantes visits the grave of his wife Silvia Cano, who according to him, died from COVID-19 complications, at the Catholic Cemetery in Santiago, Chile, Tuesday, July 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
Funeral workers wrap with plastic a coffin containing the body of a man who died inside a taxi as he was being taken to hospital by relatives in Quito, Ecuador, Wednesday, July 15, 2020. According to Police Captain Manuel Pazmiño the man died inside the taxi of suspected new coronavirus symptoms. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)
A street juggler wearing a protective face mask, performs at a street crossing during a red light in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, July 11, 2020, amid a government-ordered lockdown to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.(AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Flamengo's coach Jorge Jesus is thrown in the air by his players after winning the Rio de Janeiro state championship final soccer match at the Maracana stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Flamengo won 1-0. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Workers eat their lunch separated by plastic panels as a measure against the spread of the new coronavirus at the Korean-owned firm K.P. Textil in San Miguel Petapa, Guatemala, Friday, July 10, 2020. Employees returned to work after more than a month-long quarantine related to a COVID-19 outbreak involving dozen of workers, implementing new safety protocols to prevent the spread of the virus. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
Gypsy Cordova blows smoke and shakes a maraca in front of a Juan Ponce de Leon monument while leading a group of activists in a march demanding statues and street names commemorating symbols of colonial oppression be removed, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Saturday, July 11, 2020. Dozens of activists marched through the historic part of Puerto Rico's capital on Saturday to demand that the U.S. territory's government start by removing statues, including those of explorer Christopher Columbus. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)
JULY 10-16, 2020
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photojournalist Eraldo Peres in Brasilia, Brazil.
