Monsoon floods, landslides kill at least 221 in South Asia

Rescuers work at the site after a six-storey residential building collapsed in Mumbai, India, Thursday, July 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) Rescuers work at the site after a six-storey residential building collapsed in Mumbai, India, Thursday, July 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Rescuers work at the site after a six-storey residential building collapsed in Mumbai, India, Thursday, July 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) Rescuers work at the site after a six-storey residential building collapsed in Mumbai, India, Thursday, July 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Rescuers work at the site after a six-storey residential building collapsed in Mumbai, India, Thursday, July 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) Rescuers work at the site after a six-storey residential building collapsed in Mumbai, India, Thursday, July 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

A man, center right, who got trapped in the debris is rescued from the site after a six-storey residential building collapsed in Mumbai, India, Thursd... A man, center right, who got trapped in the debris is rescued from the site after a six-storey residential building collapsed in Mumbai, India, Thursday, July 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Flood affected people on boats are seen near their submerged houses in Morigaon district, Assam, India, Thursday, July 16, 2020. Floods and landslides... Flood affected people on boats are seen near their submerged houses in Morigaon district, Assam, India, Thursday, July 16, 2020. Floods and landslides triggered by heavy monsoon rains have killed dozens of people in this northeastern region. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

A pair of one horned rhinoceros wade through flood waters at the Pobitora wildlife sanctuary in Pobitora, Morigaon district, Assam, India, Thursday, J... A pair of one horned rhinoceros wade through flood waters at the Pobitora wildlife sanctuary in Pobitora, Morigaon district, Assam, India, Thursday, July 16, 2020. Floods and landslides triggered by heavy monsoon rains have killed dozens of people in this northeastern region. The floods also inundated most of Kaziranga National Park, home to an estimated 2,500 rare one-horned rhinos. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

A wild water buffalo eats tree branches standing in flood water at the Pobitora wildlife sanctuary in Pobitora, Morigaon district, Assam, India, Thurs... A wild water buffalo eats tree branches standing in flood water at the Pobitora wildlife sanctuary in Pobitora, Morigaon district, Assam, India, Thursday, July 16, 2020. Floods and landslides triggered by heavy monsoon rains have killed dozens of people in this northeastern region. The floods also inundated most of Kaziranga National Park, home to an estimated 2,500 rare one-horned rhinos. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

A one horned rhinoceros and a calf wades through flood water at the Pobitora wildlife sanctuary in Pobitora, Morigaon district, Assam, India, Thursday... A one horned rhinoceros and a calf wades through flood water at the Pobitora wildlife sanctuary in Pobitora, Morigaon district, Assam, India, Thursday, July 16, 2020. Floods and landslides triggered by heavy monsoon rains have killed dozens of people in this northeastern region. The floods also inundated most of Kaziranga National Park, home to an estimated 2,500 rare one-horned rhinos. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

A one horned rhinoceros and a calf wades through flood water at the Pobitora wildlife sanctuary in Pobitora, Morigaon district, Assam, India, Thursday... A one horned rhinoceros and a calf wades through flood water at the Pobitora wildlife sanctuary in Pobitora, Morigaon district, Assam, India, Thursday, July 16, 2020. Floods and landslides triggered by heavy monsoon rains have killed dozens of people in this northeastern region. The floods also inundated most of Kaziranga National Park, home to an estimated 2,500 rare one-horned rhinos. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

A one horned rhinoceros wades through flood water at the Pobitora wildlife sanctuary in Pobitora, Morigaon district, Assam, India, Thursday, July 16, ... A one horned rhinoceros wades through flood water at the Pobitora wildlife sanctuary in Pobitora, Morigaon district, Assam, India, Thursday, July 16, 2020. Floods and landslides triggered by heavy monsoon rains have killed dozens of people in this northeastern region. The floods also inundated most of Kaziranga National Park, home to an estimated 2,500 rare one-horned rhinos. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

Indian flood affected people take shelter on boats near their submerged houses along river Brahmaputra in Morigaon district, Assam, India, Thursday, J... Indian flood affected people take shelter on boats near their submerged houses along river Brahmaputra in Morigaon district, Assam, India, Thursday, July 16, 2020. Floods and landslides triggered by heavy monsoon rains have killed dozens of people in this northeastern region. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

A flood affected woman and child take shelter at temporary structure near their submerged house along river Brahmaputra in Morigaon district, Assam, ... A flood affected woman and child take shelter at temporary structure near their submerged house along river Brahmaputra in Morigaon district, Assam, India, Thursday, July 16, 2020. Floods and landslides triggered by heavy monsoon rains have killed dozens of people in this northeastern region. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

A flood affected family take shelter on boat near their partially submerged house along river Brahmaputra in Morigaon district, Assam, India, Thursday... A flood affected family take shelter on boat near their partially submerged house along river Brahmaputra in Morigaon district, Assam, India, Thursday, July 16, 2020. Floods and landslides triggered by heavy monsoon rains have killed dozens of people in this northeastern region. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

Flood affected people tare seen on the roof of their partially submerged houses along river Brahmaputra in Morigaon district, Assam, India, Thursday, ... Flood affected people tare seen on the roof of their partially submerged houses along river Brahmaputra in Morigaon district, Assam, India, Thursday, July 16, 2020. Floods and landslides triggered by heavy monsoon rains have killed dozens of people in this northeastern region. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

A flood affected family takes shelter on the roof of their partially submerged house along river Brahmaputra in Morigaon district, Assam, India, Thurs... A flood affected family takes shelter on the roof of their partially submerged house along river Brahmaputra in Morigaon district, Assam, India, Thursday, July 16, 2020. Floods and landslides triggered by heavy monsoon rains have killed dozens of people in this northeastern region. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

Indian flood affected people take shelter at temporary structures near their submerged house along river Brahmaputra in Morigaon district, Assam, Ind... Indian flood affected people take shelter at temporary structures near their submerged house along river Brahmaputra in Morigaon district, Assam, India, Thursday, July 16, 2020. Floods and landslides triggered by heavy monsoon rains have killed dozens of people in this northeastern region. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

A dead cow lies half submerged in flood water at an area affected by flash flood in Luwu Utara, South Sulawesi province, Indonesia, Thursday, July 16,... A dead cow lies half submerged in flood water at an area affected by flash flood in Luwu Utara, South Sulawesi province, Indonesia, Thursday, July 16, 2020. A number of people were killed and missing after heavy rains in Indonesia's South Sulawesi province swelled rivers and send floodwaters, mud and debris across roads and into thousands of homes. (AP Photo/Khaizuran Muchtamir)

A flood affected Indian woman stands on the roof of her partially submerged house along river Brahmaputra in Morigaon district, Assam, India, Thursday... A flood affected Indian woman stands on the roof of her partially submerged house along river Brahmaputra in Morigaon district, Assam, India, Thursday, July 16, 2020. Floods and landslides triggered by heavy monsoon rains have killed dozens of people in this northeastern region. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

An Indian forest guard on a boat takes away the carcass of a wild buffalo calf through flood water at the Pobitora wildlife sanctuary in Pobitora, Mor... An Indian forest guard on a boat takes away the carcass of a wild buffalo calf through flood water at the Pobitora wildlife sanctuary in Pobitora, Morigaon district, Assam, India, Thursday, July 16, 2020. Floods and landslides triggered by heavy monsoon rains have killed dozens of people in this northeastern region. The floods also inundated most of Kaziranga National Park, home to an estimated 2,500 rare one-horned rhinos. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

NEW DELHI (AP) — Floods and landslides triggered by heavy monsoon rains have killed at least 221 people across South Asia over the past month, officials said Friday.

More than 1 million people have been marooned in Nepal, Bangladesh and India and hundreds of thousands have fled their homes for higher ground.

Indian officials said floods and mudslides killed 16 more people in the northeast and eight people were killed in building collapses in Mumbai, raising the death toll in the country to 101. Nepal reported at least 117 deaths over the past month and Bangladesh reported three.

Eight people were killed in two partial building collapses in Mumbai on Thursday, the fire service control room said on Friday. One of the buildings was dilapidated and most residents had vacated it for repair but some families stayed, the fire service said. Six people died there.

Rains caused the Brahmaputra River, which flows through Tibet, India and Bangladesh, to burst its banks in India's Assam state late last month, inundating large swathes of the state, triggering mudslides and displacing about 3.6 million people, officials said. Vast tracts are still underwater, with 26 of the state’s 33 districts badly affected.

Authorities rescued about 4,000 people trapped by the surging flood waters in various parts of Assam, said M.S. Mannivanan, chief of the state Disaster Management Authority. About 36,000 people whose homes were destroyed or submerged have taken shelter in nearly 300 government-run relief camps, he said.

The floods also inundated most of India’s Kaziranga National Park, home to an estimated 2,500 rare one-horned rhinos, authorities said.

In the eastern state of Bihar, at least nine rivers swollen by heavy downpours in Nepal rose beyond their danger levels and inundated many villages. One of them, the Gandak River, swept away the connecting roads of a newly built multimillion dollar bridge in Bihar’s Gopalganj district, disrupting transportation in the area.

The Meteorological Center in the state capital, Patna, forecast heavy rain over the next 48 hours.

Nepal’s Home Ministry said 117 people have died in monsoon-related incidents, including landslides in mountainous areas and flooding in the southern plains. At least 47 people were reported missing and 126 have been injured in the past month, it said.

In Bangladesh, the Ministry of Disaster and Relief said at least three people have died and more than 1 million people have been marooned since floods hit the country late last month. Officials said heavy rainfall and the onrush of river waters from upstream India were creating havoc in Bangladesh, a delta nation of 160 million people that is crisscrossed by 230 rivers.

Bangladesh's Flood Forecasting and Warning Center said Thursday that flooding could worsen at the beginning of next week because of growing devastation in the vast region along the Brahmaputra and Teesta rivers. It said the situation would remain unstable over the next two weeks, causing further suffering for affected people.

Annual monsoon rains hit the region in June-September. The rains are crucial for rain-fed crops planted during the season but often cause extensive damage.

——-

Associated Press writer Julhas Alam in Dhaka, Bangladesh, and Indrajit Singh in India's Bihar contributed to this report.