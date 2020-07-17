Army makes history with military drill in Central Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 36th annual Han Kuang Exercise entered its fourth day on Thursday (July 16), with an anti-beach landing drill at Taichung’s Chia Nan beach featuring two military firsts.

At 10 a.m., the Taiwan Army conducted a drill at Chia Nan beach that debuted joint battalions and reserve units for the first time, with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) presiding over the military maneuvers, CNA reported.

Military personnel told CNA said that each military branch used to train on its own, but in order to achieve enhanced interoperability, the country's armed forces have promoted the establishment of a joint battalion, which not only streamlines decision making but also adapts to the fast pace of modern warfare.

A joint battalion includes liaison officers from the infantry, armored forces, the Navy, Air Force, and Army Aviation, as well as specialist officers and soldiers. Battalions also have unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) drone operators, Stinger missiles, sniper groups, and Clouded Leopard eight-wheeled armor vehicles.

Military personnel explained that if senior officials intend to launch an offensive, they will have to report to the Armed Forces Joint Operations Command Center and then wait for permission to take action, which is time-consuming. With the newly formed joint battalions, only the consent of the theater commander is required, which greatly shortens decision making and simplifies the chain of command.

According to military sources a regular battalion consists of a commander and a deputy commander, but the joint battalion has adopted a dual deputy commander system, which includes a battalion commander and two deputy commanders. Since a joint battalion covers many operations, the new system calls for the battalion commander to be knowledgeable in multiple fields, while requiring the two deputy commanders to have compatible expertise.

Furthermore, in order to strengthen tri-service support within the joint battalions, liaison officers have been dispatched within the Air Force, Navy, Army, and other units. Military sources revealed that though these liaison officers are all from the Army, they will be trained to maintain cohesiveness in their assigned units.

Meanwhile, reserve forces have also conducted a live-fire drill for the first time, using 105mm howitzers. The military combined the Han Kuang exercise with the Tung Hsin 31 exercise to expand mobilization of its 104th brigade infantry battalion and artillery battalions.

According to military sources, this anti-beach landing operation was made possible by calling up around 800 discharged soldiers, of whom about 400 were volunteer veterans.

Military sources pointed out the 800 veteran officers and soldiers came from nine counties and cities in Taiwan. Except for a few individuals who went abroad or had physical conditions, 99 percent of those called up to serve showed up.