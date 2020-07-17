  1. Home
  2. World

AP PHOTOS: AP Week in Pictures, Asia

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/07/17 08:40
A woman wearing a mask to curb the spread of the coronavirus is framed by lights at a mall in Beijing, China on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Health experts...
A mirror reflects the image of an activist wearing a mask and protective face shield as a precaution against the new coronavirus outbreak during a sma...
A man is seen through a display of fun face masks for sale at a roadside stall in Jakarta,Indonesia, Thursday, July 16, 2020. Indonesia has the highes...
A zoo doctor checks an orangutan teeth during a regular health treatment which is endangered animal at Bali zoo, Indonesia on Monday, July 13, 2020. I...
Pro-democracy activists who were elected from unofficial pro-democracy primaries, including Joshua Wong, left, attend a press conference in Hong Kong,...
Rescuers work at the site after a six-storey residential building collapsed in Mumbai, India, Thursday, July 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Indian flood affected villagers are seen inside their partially submerged houses in Gagolmari village, Morigaon district, Assam, India, Tuesday, July ...
A resident sits inside her home during the start of a lockdown due to a rise in COVID cases in the city of Navotas, Manila, Philippines, Thursday, Jul...
A boy wearing a face mask to protect against the coronavirus plays inside an inflatable tube at a public park in Beijing, Saturday, July 11, 2020. New...
A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus is reflected on puddle on a street after the rain Wednesday, July 15, 2020, i...
A man wearing a face mask to protect against the new coronavirus drives a cart loaded with fabric in Beijing, Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Health experts a...

A woman wearing a mask to curb the spread of the coronavirus is framed by lights at a mall in Beijing, China on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Health experts...

A mirror reflects the image of an activist wearing a mask and protective face shield as a precaution against the new coronavirus outbreak during a sma...

A man is seen through a display of fun face masks for sale at a roadside stall in Jakarta,Indonesia, Thursday, July 16, 2020. Indonesia has the highes...

A zoo doctor checks an orangutan teeth during a regular health treatment which is endangered animal at Bali zoo, Indonesia on Monday, July 13, 2020. I...

Pro-democracy activists who were elected from unofficial pro-democracy primaries, including Joshua Wong, left, attend a press conference in Hong Kong,...

Rescuers work at the site after a six-storey residential building collapsed in Mumbai, India, Thursday, July 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Indian flood affected villagers are seen inside their partially submerged houses in Gagolmari village, Morigaon district, Assam, India, Tuesday, July ...

A resident sits inside her home during the start of a lockdown due to a rise in COVID cases in the city of Navotas, Manila, Philippines, Thursday, Jul...

A boy wearing a face mask to protect against the coronavirus plays inside an inflatable tube at a public park in Beijing, Saturday, July 11, 2020. New...

A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus is reflected on puddle on a street after the rain Wednesday, July 15, 2020, i...

A man wearing a face mask to protect against the new coronavirus drives a cart loaded with fabric in Beijing, Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Health experts a...

July 10-16, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com