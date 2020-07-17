AP PHOTOS: AP Week in Pictures, Asia

A man wearing a face mask to protect against the new coronavirus drives a cart loaded with fabric in Beijing, Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Health experts a... A man wearing a face mask to protect against the new coronavirus drives a cart loaded with fabric in Beijing, Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Health experts are warning that outbreaks brought under control with shutdowns and other forms of social distancing are likely to flare again as precautions are relaxed. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus is reflected on puddle on a street after the rain Wednesday, July 15, 2020, i... A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus is reflected on puddle on a street after the rain Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in Tokyo. The Japanese capital has confirmed more than 160 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

A boy wearing a face mask to protect against the coronavirus plays inside an inflatable tube at a public park in Beijing, Saturday, July 11, 2020. New... A boy wearing a face mask to protect against the coronavirus plays inside an inflatable tube at a public park in Beijing, Saturday, July 11, 2020. New coronavirus cases have dropped sharply in China, and authorities are turning their attention to concerns that the virus could spread through imported food. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

A resident sits inside her home during the start of a lockdown due to a rise in COVID cases in the city of Navotas, Manila, Philippines, Thursday, Jul... A resident sits inside her home during the start of a lockdown due to a rise in COVID cases in the city of Navotas, Manila, Philippines, Thursday, July 16, 2020. Coronavirus infections continue to rise in the country after reopening the economy that is on the brink of a recession while still struggling to combat the pandemic. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Indian flood affected villagers are seen inside their partially submerged houses in Gagolmari village, Morigaon district, Assam, India, Tuesday, July ... Indian flood affected villagers are seen inside their partially submerged houses in Gagolmari village, Morigaon district, Assam, India, Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Hundreds of thousands of people have been affected by floodwaters and landslides following incessant rainfall in the region. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

Rescuers work at the site after a six-storey residential building collapsed in Mumbai, India, Thursday, July 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) Rescuers work at the site after a six-storey residential building collapsed in Mumbai, India, Thursday, July 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Pro-democracy activists who were elected from unofficial pro-democracy primaries, including Joshua Wong, left, attend a press conference in Hong Kong,... Pro-democracy activists who were elected from unofficial pro-democracy primaries, including Joshua Wong, left, attend a press conference in Hong Kong, Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Young activists and localist candidates dominated Hong Kong's unofficial pro-democracy primaries over the weekend, with hundreds of thousands of people voting despite warnings the election could violate the territory's new security law imposed by Beijing. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

A zoo doctor checks an orangutan teeth during a regular health treatment which is endangered animal at Bali zoo, Indonesia on Monday, July 13, 2020. I... A zoo doctor checks an orangutan teeth during a regular health treatment which is endangered animal at Bali zoo, Indonesia on Monday, July 13, 2020. Indonesia's resort island of Bali reopened after a three-month virus lockdown last week, allowing local people and stranded foreign tourists to resume public activities before foreign arrivals resume in September. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)

A man is seen through a display of fun face masks for sale at a roadside stall in Jakarta,Indonesia, Thursday, July 16, 2020. Indonesia has the highes... A man is seen through a display of fun face masks for sale at a roadside stall in Jakarta,Indonesia, Thursday, July 16, 2020. Indonesia has the highest numbers of coronavirus infections and fatalities in Southeast Asia. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)

A mirror reflects the image of an activist wearing a mask and protective face shield as a precaution against the new coronavirus outbreak during a sma... A mirror reflects the image of an activist wearing a mask and protective face shield as a precaution against the new coronavirus outbreak during a small protest outside the parliament in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, July 14, 2020. About a dozen activists staged the protest opposing the government's omnibus bill on job creation that was intended to boost economic growth and create jobs, saying that it undermined labor rights and environmental protection. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

A woman wearing a mask to curb the spread of the coronavirus is framed by lights at a mall in Beijing, China on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Health experts... A woman wearing a mask to curb the spread of the coronavirus is framed by lights at a mall in Beijing, China on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Health experts have warned that outbreaks that had been brought under control with shutdowns and other forms of social distancing were likely to flare again as precautions were relaxed. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

July 10-16, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

