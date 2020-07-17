Leicester beats Sheffield United 2-0, stays in EPL's top 4

Leicester's Ayoze Perez, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between... Leicester's Ayoze Perez, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Sheffield United at the King Power Stadium, in Leicester, England, Thursday, July 16, 2020. (Cath Ivill/Pool via AP)

Leicester's Ayoze Perez scores his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Sheffield United at t... Leicester's Ayoze Perez scores his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Sheffield United at the King Power Stadium, in Leicester, England, Thursday, July 16, 2020. (David Davies/Pool via AP)

Leicester's Demarai Gray, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between ... Leicester's Demarai Gray, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Sheffield United at the King Power Stadium, in Leicester, England, Thursday, July 16, 2020. (Michael Regan/Pool via AP)

Leicester's Demarai Gray, right, scores his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Sheffield Uni... Leicester's Demarai Gray, right, scores his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Sheffield United at the King Power Stadium, in Leicester, England, Thursday, July 16, 2020. (Michael Regan/Pool via AP)

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Leicester consolidated its spot in the Champions League qualification places by beating Sheffield United 2-0 in the Premier League on Thursday thanks to goals by Ayoze Perez and Demarai Gray.

The victory kept Leicester in fourth place, a point behind third-place Chelsea and three above Manchester United, which plays Crystal Palace later.

With Manchester City having won its appeal against a two-year ban from European competition, a top-four finish is required to qualify for the Champions League rather a finish in the top five.

Perez drove home the opening goal from just inside the area in the 29th minute after being teed up by Luke Thomas, a left back making his debut for Leicester.

Gray came on as a substitute in the 76th minute and doubled the lead within three minutes, scoring from an angled shot after being picked out by Jamie Vardy at the end of a counterattack.

Sheffield United stayed in eighth place, two points behind sixth-place Wolverhampton in the battle for Europa League qualification.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports