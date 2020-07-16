AP Week in Pictures, Middle East

Ultra-Orthodox Jews burn trash during a protest against lockdown that has been placed in their neighborhood due to a coronavirus outbreak, in Jerusale... Ultra-Orthodox Jews burn trash during a protest against lockdown that has been placed in their neighborhood due to a coronavirus outbreak, in Jerusalem, Monday, July 13, 2020. As Israel grapples with a spike in coronavirus cases, it has begun to impose restrictions on selected towns and neighborhoods with high infection rates. Many of these areas are ultra-Orthodox, and residents say they are being unfairly singled out. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

A supporter of a communist group burns representation of U.S. currency, during a protest against U.S. interference in Lebanon's affairs, near the U.S.... A supporter of a communist group burns representation of U.S. currency, during a protest against U.S. interference in Lebanon's affairs, near the U.S. embassy, in Aukar northeast of Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, July 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

Cyclists and vehicles drive through heavy rainfall in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, July 15, 2020. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary) Cyclists and vehicles drive through heavy rainfall in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, July 15, 2020. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

Youths cover their faces with plastic bags while pushing a handcart during rainfall in Peshawar, Pakistan, Sunday, July 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Muhammad S... Youths cover their faces with plastic bags while pushing a handcart during rainfall in Peshawar, Pakistan, Sunday, July 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish youth wears a protective face mask amid concerns over the country's coronavirus outbreak, in Jerusalem, Monday, July 13, 2020... An ultra-Orthodox Jewish youth wears a protective face mask amid concerns over the country's coronavirus outbreak, in Jerusalem, Monday, July 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

Riot police secure the area where protesters gather to demand better public services and jobs and against corruption, in Basra, Iraq, Wednesday, July ... Riot police secure the area where protesters gather to demand better public services and jobs and against corruption, in Basra, Iraq, Wednesday, July 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Nabil al-Jurani)

An anti-government demonstrator poses in a clown mask as others burn tires and wood to block a road in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Trash ... An anti-government demonstrator poses in a clown mask as others burn tires and wood to block a road in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Trash has been piling up in different parts of Lebanon recently as no deal has been reached between the government and waste management companies over payments for their employees. Most workers at the companies are foreigners and want to get paid in U.S. dollars. Lebanon is witnessing shortage in hard currency and the Lebanese pound has lost more than 80% of its value in recent months. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)

Protesters burn tires in front of the provincial council building during a demonstration demanding better public services and jobs and against corrupt... Protesters burn tires in front of the provincial council building during a demonstration demanding better public services and jobs and against corruption in Basra, southeast of Baghdad, Iraq, Tuesday, July 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Nabil al-Jurani)

A protesters holds an Israeli flag during a demonstration against Israel's government in Rabin square in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, July 11, 2020. Th... A protesters holds an Israeli flag during a demonstration against Israel's government in Rabin square in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, July 11, 2020. Thousands of Israelis gathered Saturday to protest the new government's failure to address economic woes brought by the coronavirus, directing their anger at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who is seeing his support plummeting. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

A protester wears a face mask to curb the spread of the coronavirus outside of the Prime Minister's residence in Jerusalem, Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Th... A protester wears a face mask to curb the spread of the coronavirus outside of the Prime Minister's residence in Jerusalem, Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Thousands of Israelis demonstrated outside the official residence of Benjamin Netanyahu, calling on the embattled Israeli leader to resign as he faces a trial on corruption charges and grapples with a deepening coronavirus crisis. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan Region between July 9-15, 2020.

This week’s selection includes scenes from across the region, with protests in Iraq, Lebanon and Israel, despite a surge in coronavirus cases. While social distancing may not be possible, masks and face shields — often improvised — have become increasingly common in the demonstrations.

The gallery was curated by AP Middle East Deputy News Director for Photography & Storytelling Dusan Vranic.

