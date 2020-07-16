  1. Home
AP Week in Pictures, Middle East

By The Associated Press., Associated Press
2020/07/16 23:59
A protester wears a face mask to curb the spread of the coronavirus outside of the Prime Minister's residence in Jerusalem, Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Th...
A protesters holds an Israeli flag during a demonstration against Israel's government in Rabin square in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, July 11, 2020. Th...
Protesters burn tires in front of the provincial council building during a demonstration demanding better public services and jobs and against corrupt...
An anti-government demonstrator poses in a clown mask as others burn tires and wood to block a road in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Trash ...
Riot police secure the area where protesters gather to demand better public services and jobs and against corruption, in Basra, Iraq, Wednesday, July ...
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish youth wears a protective face mask amid concerns over the country's coronavirus outbreak, in Jerusalem, Monday, July 13, 2020...
Youths cover their faces with plastic bags while pushing a handcart during rainfall in Peshawar, Pakistan, Sunday, July 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Muhammad S...
Cyclists and vehicles drive through heavy rainfall in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, July 15, 2020. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)
A supporter of a communist group burns representation of U.S. currency, during a protest against U.S. interference in Lebanon's affairs, near the U.S....
Ultra-Orthodox Jews burn trash during a protest against lockdown that has been placed in their neighborhood due to a coronavirus outbreak, in Jerusale...

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan Region between July 9-15, 2020.

This week’s selection includes scenes from across the region, with protests in Iraq, Lebanon and Israel, despite a surge in coronavirus cases. While social distancing may not be possible, masks and face shields — often improvised — have become increasingly common in the demonstrations.

The gallery was curated by AP Middle East Deputy News Director for Photography & Storytelling Dusan Vranic.

