NWSL Challenge Cup Tournament Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/07/16 22:10
PRELIMINARY ROUND
GP W D L GF GA Pts
North Carolina 4 4 0 0 7 1 12
Washington 4 2 1 1 4 4 7
Reign FC 4 1 2 1 1 2 5
Houston 4 1 1 2 5 6 4
Utah 4 1 1 2 4 5 4
Chicago 4 1 1 2 2 3 4
Sky Blue FC 4 1 1 2 2 3 4
Portland 4 0 3 1 2 3 3
PRELIMINARY ROUND Saturday, June 27

North Carolina 2, Portland 1

Washington 2, Chicago 1

Tuesday, June 30

Utah 3, Houston 3, tie

Sky Blue FC 0, Reign FC 0, tie

Wednesday, July 1

Chicago 0, Portland 0, tie

North Carolina 2, Washington 0

Saturday, July 4

Utah 1, Sky Blue FC 0

Houston 2, Reign FC 0

Sunday, July 5

North Carolina 1, Chicago 0

Washington 1, Portland 1, tie

Wednesday, July 8

Reign FC 1, Utah 0

Sky Blue FC 2, Houston 0

Sunday, July 12

Washington 1, Houston 0

Chicago 1, Utah 0

Monday, July 13

Portland 0, Reign FC 0, tie

North Carolina 2, Sky Blue FC 0