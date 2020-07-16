  1. Home
  2. Environment

Hot, sunny weather expected for Taiwan over next 7 days

Temperatures will range as high as 38 C in some parts of country

  129
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/07/16 19:48

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hot and sunny weather is expected for Taiwan in the next seven days, with a chance of temperatures as high as 38 degrees Celsius in some places, according to meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮).

With southwesterly winds prevailing in the lower atmosphere and a downdraft of high pressure taking place in the middle atmosphere, conditions for high temperatures will continue to exist from Thursday (July 16) to Saturday, with 36 and 37 degrees Celsius expected across most of Taiwan and 38 degrees in certain locations, per CNA.

From Thursday to Saturday there will be abundant moisture in the lower atmosphere, and some locations in central and southern Taiwan will see patchy rains in the morning, with a wider area in the region seeing heavier rains in the afternoon due to strong convection, according to Wu.

From Sunday to Wednesday, the atmosphere will still be warm, and heat and sunshine will be in abundance, with temperatures as high as 36 and 37 degrees expected across Taiwan; however, convection will mostly take place in mountainous areas and adjacent plains as moisture decreases.
Daniel Wu
hot
Taiwan
convection
patchy rain

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan to join US, Japan in hosting GCTF workshop in Guatemala
Taiwan to join US, Japan in hosting GCTF workshop in Guatemala
2020/07/16 12:29
Taiwan's Presidential Office Building light show wins Red Dot Design Award
Taiwan's Presidential Office Building light show wins Red Dot Design Award
2020/07/16 12:01
Students from Myanmar allowed to enter Taiwan to study
Students from Myanmar allowed to enter Taiwan to study
2020/07/15 21:49
Vietnam considers resuming flights to Taiwan
Vietnam considers resuming flights to Taiwan
2020/07/15 20:45
Taiwanese Army conducts defense drill at Tamsui River
Taiwanese Army conducts defense drill at Tamsui River
2020/07/15 16:28