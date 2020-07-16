Hot, sunny weather expected for Taiwan over next 7 days

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hot and sunny weather is expected for Taiwan in the next seven days, with a chance of temperatures as high as 38 degrees Celsius in some places, according to meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮).

With southwesterly winds prevailing in the lower atmosphere and a downdraft of high pressure taking place in the middle atmosphere, conditions for high temperatures will continue to exist from Thursday (July 16) to Saturday, with 36 and 37 degrees Celsius expected across most of Taiwan and 38 degrees in certain locations, per CNA.

From Thursday to Saturday there will be abundant moisture in the lower atmosphere, and some locations in central and southern Taiwan will see patchy rains in the morning, with a wider area in the region seeing heavier rains in the afternoon due to strong convection, according to Wu.

From Sunday to Wednesday, the atmosphere will still be warm, and heat and sunshine will be in abundance, with temperatures as high as 36 and 37 degrees expected across Taiwan; however, convection will mostly take place in mountainous areas and adjacent plains as moisture decreases.