Police in Moscow detained over 130 people during protests

LGBT activists hold their flags at a rally to collect signatures to cancel the results of voting on amendments to the Constitution in Pushkin Square in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Writing on the poster reads: "I don't accept power that does not allow me to have a family!". Earlier this month a group of opposition activists called for a protest against the constitutional reform that allows Russian President Vladimir Putin to stay in power until 2036. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)