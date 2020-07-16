Police in Moscow detained over 130 people during protests

A police officer checks a protester after detaining him during a rally to cancel the results of voting on amendments to the Constitution in Petrovka s...
A police officer checks a protester after detaining him during a rally to cancel the results of voting on amendments to the Constitution in Petrovka street in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Earlier this month a group of opposition activists called for a protest against the constitutional reform that allows Russian President Vladimir Putin to stay in power until 2036. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
Police officers detain a protester during a rally to cancel the results of voting on amendments to the Constitution in Pushkin Square in Moscow, Russi...
Police officers detain a protester during a rally to cancel the results of voting on amendments to the Constitution in Pushkin Square in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Earlier this month a group of opposition activists called for a protest against the constitutional reform that allows Russian President Vladimir Putin to stay in power until 2036. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
Protesters with a poster reading "no to eternal Putin!" shout during a rally to cancel the results of voting on amendments to the Constitution in Mosc...
Protesters with a poster reading "no to eternal Putin!" shout during a rally to cancel the results of voting on amendments to the Constitution in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Earlier this month a group of opposition activists called for a protest against the constitutional reform that allows Russian President Vladimir Putin to stay in power until 2036. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
People with umbrellas gather during a rally to cancel the results of voting on amendments to the Constitution in Pushkin square with the statue of Ale...
People with umbrellas gather during a rally to cancel the results of voting on amendments to the Constitution in Pushkin square with the statue of Alexander Pushkin in the background in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Earlier this month a group of opposition activists called for a protest against the constitutional reform that allows Russian President Vladimir Putin to stay in power until 2036. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
People gather to collect signatures to cancel the results of voting on amendments to the Constitution in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Wri...
People gather to collect signatures to cancel the results of voting on amendments to the Constitution in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Writing on the face masks reads "no". Earlier this month a group of opposition activists called for a protest against the constitutional reform that allows Russian President Vladimir Putin to stay in power until 2036. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
LGBT activists wave their flags during a rally to cancel the results of voting on amendments to the Constitution in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, July 15...
LGBT activists wave their flags during a rally to cancel the results of voting on amendments to the Constitution in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Earlier this month a group of opposition activists called for a protest against the constitutional reform that allows Russian President Vladimir Putin to stay in power until 2036. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
People with umbrellas gather during a rally to cancel the results of voting on amendments to the Constitution in Pushkin square with the statue of Ale...
People with umbrellas gather during a rally to cancel the results of voting on amendments to the Constitution in Pushkin square with the statue of Alexander Pushkin in the background in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Earlier this month a group of opposition activists called for a protest against the constitutional reform that allows Russian President Vladimir Putin to stay in power until 2036. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
A man wears a mask depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin during a rally to protest against the results of voting on amendments to the Constitutio...
A man wears a mask depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin during a rally to protest against the results of voting on amendments to the Constitution in St. Petersburg, Russia, Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Earlier this month a group of opposition activists called for a protest against the constitutional reform that allows Russian President Vladimir Putin to stay in power until 2036. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
People stand in the line to put their signatures to cancel the results of voting on amendments to the Constitution in St. Petersburg, Russia, Wednesda...
People stand in the line to put their signatures to cancel the results of voting on amendments to the Constitution in St. Petersburg, Russia, Wednesday, July 15, 2020. The sign reads" No to eternal Putin!". Earlier this month a group of opposition activists called for a protest against the constitutional reform that allows Russian President Vladimir Putin to stay in power until 2036. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
A protester argues with a policeman during a rally to protest against the results of voting on amendments to the Constitution in St. Petersburg, Russi...
A protester argues with a policeman during a rally to protest against the results of voting on amendments to the Constitution in St. Petersburg, Russia, Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Earlier this month a group of opposition activists called for a protest against the constitutional reform that allows Russian President Vladimir Putin to stay in power until 2036. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Elena Osipova, 75, holds a face mask with sign "No" during a rally to protest against the results of voting on amendments to the Constitution in St. P...
Elena Osipova, 75, holds a face mask with sign "No" during a rally to protest against the results of voting on amendments to the Constitution in St. Petersburg, Russia, Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Earlier this month a group of opposition activists called for a protest against the constitutional reform that allows Russian President Vladimir Putin to stay in power until 2036. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
A police officer detains a protester during a rally to cancel the results of voting on amendments to the Constitution in Pushkin Square in Moscow, Rus...
A police officer detains a protester during a rally to cancel the results of voting on amendments to the Constitution in Pushkin Square in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Earlier this month a group of opposition activists called for a protest against the constitutional reform that allows Russian President Vladimir Putin to stay in power until 2036. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
A protester wearing pants in the form of a doll depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a rally to protest against the results of voting on...
A protester wearing pants in the form of a doll depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a rally to protest against the results of voting on amendments to the Constitution in St. Petersburg, Russia, Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Earlier this month a group of opposition activists called for a protest against the constitutional reform that allows Russian President Vladimir Putin to stay in power until 2036. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
People stand in the line to put their signatures to cancel the results of voting on amendments to the Constitution in St. Petersburg, Russia, Wednesda...
People stand in the line to put their signatures to cancel the results of voting on amendments to the Constitution in St. Petersburg, Russia, Wednesday, July 15, 2020. The sign reads" No to eternal Putin!". Earlier this month a group of opposition activists called for a protest against the constitutional reform that allows Russian President Vladimir Putin to stay in power until 2036. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Police detain an activist during a rally in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Earlier this month a group of opposition activists called for a ...
Police detain an activist during a rally in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Earlier this month a group of opposition activists called for a protest against the constitutional reform that allows Russian President Vladimir Putin to stay in power until 2036. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
Police detain an activist during a rally in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Earlier this month a group of opposition activists called for a ...
Police detain an activist during a rally in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Earlier this month a group of opposition activists called for a protest against the constitutional reform that allows Russian President Vladimir Putin to stay in power until 2036. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
People gather to collection of signatures to cancel the results of voting on amendments to the Constitution in Pushkin Square in Moscow, Russia, Wedne...
People gather to collection of signatures to cancel the results of voting on amendments to the Constitution in Pushkin Square in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Writing on the poster reads: "No to eternal Putin!" Earlier this month a group of opposition activists called for a protest against the constitutional reform that allows Russian President Vladimir Putin to stay in power until 2036. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
LGBT activists hold their flags at a rally to collect signatures to cancel the results of voting on amendments to the Constitution in Pushkin Square i...
LGBT activists hold their flags at a rally to collect signatures to cancel the results of voting on amendments to the Constitution in Pushkin Square in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Writing on the poster reads: "I don't accept power that does not allow me to have a family!". Earlier this month a group of opposition activists called for a protest against the constitutional reform that allows Russian President Vladimir Putin to stay in power until 2036. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
A woman signs a petition to cancel the results of voting on amendments to the Constitution in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Earlier this m...
A woman signs a petition to cancel the results of voting on amendments to the Constitution in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Earlier this month a group of opposition activists called for a protest against the constitutional reform that allows Russian President Vladimir Putin to stay in power until 2036. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
People hold a banner as they attend a rally to collect signatures to cancel the results of voting on amendments to the Constitution in Pushkin Square,...
People hold a banner as they attend a rally to collect signatures to cancel the results of voting on amendments to the Constitution in Pushkin Square, with a Pushkin monument in the background in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, July 15, 2020. The banner reads: "Democracy - to workers and all the oppressed". Earlier this month a group of opposition activists called for a protest against the constitutional reform that allows Russian President Vladimir Putin to stay in power until 2036. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
Opposition leader Andrey Pivovarov attends a rally to collect signatures to cancel the results of voting on amendments to the Constitution in Moscow, ...
Opposition leader Andrey Pivovarov attends a rally to collect signatures to cancel the results of voting on amendments to the Constitution in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Writing on the face mask reads "no". Earlier this month a group of opposition activists called for a protest against the constitutional reform that allows Russian President Vladimir Putin to stay in power until 2036. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
People gather to collect signatures to cancel the results of voting on amendments to the Constitution in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Ear...
People gather to collect signatures to cancel the results of voting on amendments to the Constitution in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Earlier this month a group of opposition activists called for a protest against the constitutional reform that allows Russian President Vladimir Putin to stay in power until 2036. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
People gather to collect signatures on the results of voting on amendments to the Constitution in Pushkin Square, with a Pushkin monument in the backg...
People gather to collect signatures on the results of voting on amendments to the Constitution in Pushkin Square, with a Pushkin monument in the background in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Earlier this month a group of opposition activists called for a protest against the constitutional reform that allows Russian President Vladimir Putin to stay in power until 2036. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
People gather to collect signatures to cancel the results of voting on amendments to the Constitution, in Pushkin Square, with a Pushkin monument in t...
People gather to collect signatures to cancel the results of voting on amendments to the Constitution, in Pushkin Square, with a Pushkin monument in the background in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Earlier this month a group of opposition activists called for a protest against the constitutional reform that allows Russian President Vladimir Putin to stay in power until 2036. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
People gather to collection of signatures to cancel the results of voting on amendments to the Constitution in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, July 15, 202...
People gather to collection of signatures to cancel the results of voting on amendments to the Constitution in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Writing on the face mask reads "no". Earlier this month a group of opposition activists called for a protest against the constitutional reform that allows Russian President Vladimir Putin to stay in power until 2036. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
People gather to collect signatures to cancel the results of voting on amendments to the Constitution, in Pushkin Square, with a Pushkin monument in t...
People gather to collect signatures to cancel the results of voting on amendments to the Constitution, in Pushkin Square, with a Pushkin monument in the background in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Earlier this month a group of opposition activists called for a protest against the constitutional reform that allows Russian President Vladimir Putin to stay in power until 2036. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
MOSCOW (AP) — Police in Moscow detained over 130 people during a protest against the constitutional reform that allows President Vladimir Putin to remain in power until 2036.
Moscow police said Thursday they detained 132 protesters. The OVD-Info rights group that monitors arrests and detentions in Russia put the figure at 147.
Several hundred people gathered in central Moscow on Wednesday to rally and leave signatures on a petition contesting the results of a nationwide vote on a set of constitutional amendments that extend Putin's rule, redistribute executive powers within the government, prioritize Russian law over international law and outlaw same-sex marriage.
The changes elicited a lot of criticism, and so did the week-long vote organized in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, with independent observers and media outlets reporting numerous violations and incidents of suspected rigging.
The rally was organized by the activists of the “No!” campaign that advocated for voting against the reform. It was not authorized by the city authorities. Detentions started as protesters marched, blocking the Moscow traffic. Footage of the rally showed riot police clashing with protesters, pushing some of them on the ground and dragging them to police vans.
Chair of Russia's Journalists Union Vladimir Solovyov told the Interfax news agency that several reporters covering the rally were also detained. He called for their immediate release.
According to media reports, most of those detained were released by Thursday morning.
A similar unauthorized rally was held in St. Petersburg on Wednesday without any detentions.