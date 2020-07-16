2 pilots killed after helicopter makes hard landing during Taiwan war games

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — While participating in the ongoing Han Kuang military exercises (漢光演習) in eastern Taiwan on Thursday (July 16), a Bell OH-58 Kiowa helicopter made a hard landing, killing both the pilot and co-pilot.

The Aviation and Special Forces Command helicopter took off at 3:25 p.m., and only three minutes into the flight, for unknown reasons, it suddenly made a hard landing at Hsinchu Air Force Base. Both the pilot, surnamed Chien (簡), and the co-pilot, surnamed Kao (高), suffered fatal injuries in the incident, reported CNA.

The Hsinchu City Fire Bureau immediately dispatched firefighters to the scene, where they retrieved Chien and Kao and rushed them to nearby Hsin Chu Armed Force Hospital. Photos and video from the scene show the helicopter bursting into flames, and black smoke can be seen billowing high into the air.

The military has grounded all helicopters while an investigation is carried out into the cause of the accident.