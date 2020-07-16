Taiwan Power Lottery soars to NT$1.83 billion

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The winning Power Lottery (威力彩) numbers will be announced on Thursday evening (July 13), with the new jackpot expected to hit NT$1.83 billion (US$62 million) and the government urging the public to use their stimulus vouchers to try their luck.

The Power Lottery, also known as Super Lotto, has now gone 44 weeks in a row without a person claiming the prize, the third-longest span without a winner, according to the Taiwan Lottery Co. The next draw will take place on Thursday evening at 8:30 p.m.

To promote the use of Taiwan's stimulus vouchers, the Taiwan Lottery is offering special ticket packs priced NT$200, NT$500, NT$700, and NT$3,000 to be compatible with the vouchers which come in denominations of NT$200 and NT$500.

In order to win the Power Lottery jackpot, an individual must be able to match all six numbers in the first row of the ticket and the one number in the second section. If one person wins the jackpot on Thursday evening, it will be the largest lottery prize this year.