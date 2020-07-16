Taiwan’s TSMC the world’s top chipmaker by market cap

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is the world’s biggest semiconductor company in terms of market capitalization, eclipsing Samsung Electronics, according to reports.

TSMC's market value stood at US$306.3 billion on Friday (July 10), followed by Samsung’s US$261 billion and Nvidia Corp.’s $257.7 billion, based on data compiled by South Korea’s industry tracker CEO Score and Yonhap News Agency.

Citing TrendForce data, the report said TSMC took the lion’s share of the global foundry market in the second quarter, accounting for 51.9 percent, dwarfing Samsung’s 18.8 percent market share. TSMC’s share prices rallied to a record-breaking NT$370 (US$12.56) on Wednesday (July 15), buoyed by its profitability prospects from rush orders, reported Liberty Times.

The world’s largest semiconductor manufacturer said on Thursday (July 16) that it expects to rake in US$11.2 to 11.5 billion in revenue in the July to September period, up 7.9 to 10.8 percent at an annual rate. Sales are being driven by robust demand for 5G cellphones as well as high-performance computing and Internet of Things (IoT) applications, wrote Anue.

Last week, TSMC inked a deal with Denmark’s Ørsted on the world’s largest green energy order that will see the company supply 20 years’ worth of offshore wind power to the chipmaker. The wind farms off Changhua County are slated to begin operation in 2025.