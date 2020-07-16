Taiwan reports new imported coronavirus case from Philippines

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday (July 16) announced one new case of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) imported from the Philippines.

The CECC on Thursday announced there was one new imported case of coronavirus, raising the total number of cases in Taiwan to 452. The 452nd case is a Taiwanese woman in her 30s who had left Taiwan to work in the Philippines in January of this year.

On June 30, the woman's company arranged to have her undergo a coronavirus antibody test and the results were negative. However, on Tuesday (July 14), the day that the woman was scheduled to fly back to Taiwan, she noticed that she had lost her sense of smell, a telltale sign of the disease.

When she arrived in Taiwan, she informed quarantine officers of her suspicious symptom. They then administered a coronavirus test and dispatched her to a quarantine center to await the results.

On Thursday, the woman was diagnosed with the disease and transferred to a hospital isolation ward. The CECC said that she had worn a mask throughout the flight and only come in close contact with one passenger, who had sat near her on the plane, and 11 crew members.

The CECC on Thursday did not announce any new reports of people with suspected symptoms. Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 78,897 COVID-19 tests, with 77,948 coming back negative.

Taiwan has now extended its streak of no new local infections to 99 days, with the last local case being reported on April 8. Out of the 452 total confirmed cases, 361 were imported, 55 were local, and 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet."

Up until now, seven individuals have succumbed to the disease, while 440 have been released from hospital isolation. This leaves only five people still undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Taiwan.